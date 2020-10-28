Derry security alert ends with nothing untoward found

Police at the scene of a security alert on the Racecourse Road in Derry on October 28th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert in the Shantallow area Londonderry sparked by reports of two viable devices has ended with nothing untoward being found.

A report was made to police in the early hours of Wednesday morning that the two devices had been left in the Racecourse Road and Carnhill areas.

Police implemented a public safety operation and closed a number of roads. Searches were carried out, however nothing untoward was found and all cordons were lifted at around 4pm.

Speaking during the alert, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Brian Tierney, said it was the last thing the city needed.

He said: "All of these roads feed into the Buncrana Road which is one the main routes into Derry City Centre so this security alert has cause major traffic disruption all day.

"Two local supermarkets, a number of local independent traders and Derry Credit Union are located along these roads and the last thing they need is more disruption.

"One positive is that no homes have been evacuated and while we wait to see what the outcome of this alert, I hope that remains the case," said Mr Tierney.

"Whoever is responsible for sparking this alert - whether it is a hoax or real, they need to think about the people of Derry who have already their lives disrupted enough."

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones thanked all those impacted by the alert for their patience and understanding.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I want to take this opportunity to re-emphasise to the local community and people travelling through it if anyone comes across anything suspicious, they should contact police immediately," he added.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days, has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 10 of 28/10/20.