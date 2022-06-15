Derry security alert ‘nothing untoward’ after devices reported in three locations

The PSNI have reported that devices have been found in three locations in Londonderry.

A security alert in three areas of Londonderry this afternoon has been officially declared as “nothing untoward”.

The PSNI conducted searches and enquiries after reports that devices had been discovered in The Diamond area, Shipquay Street and the Lisnagelvin area.

Inspector Tim McCullough said he would still urge the public to remain vigilant.

“If you notice anything which looks out of place or suspicious, do not approach or touch it but contact us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency,” he said.

"Our primary aim is to keep the local community safe and we would like to thank the community for their understanding during the course of our public safety operation this afternoon."