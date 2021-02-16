Derry Security alert: Road closed for several hours

Ammunition technical officers (ATOs) use a robot to search an area close to the Racecourse Road at Ballyarnett outside Londonderry

The PSNI has said "nothing untoward" was found following a security alert in Londonderry at the weekend.

The alert began when a report was received that a device had been left in the Racecourse Road area of Ballyarnett on Sunday.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday while a search was conducted, but nothing untoward has been found, the PSNI confirmed.

Superintendent Catherine Magee appealed for any information on those behind the chaos.

She said: "I would like to thank anyone affected by this incident for their patience and understanding while officers worked to ensure their safety.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I would ask the local community and people travelling through the area that if they notice anything suspicious they should contact police immediately on 999.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 576 14/02/21.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"