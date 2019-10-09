Derry shooting 'attempted murder' - man shot as he tried to escape raid on home

Margaret Street in Derry'e Waterside where a man was shot in the legs on Tuesday night. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.10.19

Two masked and armed men forced their way into the Margaret Street property on Tuesday night just before 9pm.

A 58-year-old man was shot at in the kitchen but not injured while a 30-year-old man was shot in the foot as he tried to make his escape. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman and two other males in the home at the time were left extremely shaken by the attack.

The attackers are thought to have fled the scene in a car.

Police described the attack as "merciless".

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "The gunman is described as being of medium to heavy build, and had his face covered. The second suspect is described as being of a thinner build.

"We are working to establish a motive.

"There is absolutely no justification for this type of brutality, and it is only by sheer luck that we are not dealing with a tragic situation today.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in Margaret Street between 8.40pm and 8.50pm last night. Did you see anything you believe may be connected to what happened - any suspicious vehicles, or people acting suspiciously.

"If you have information you believe can assist our investigation, call our detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1838 08/10/19 and tell us what you know. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."