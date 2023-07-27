Derry singer who left NI over homophobia ‘overwhelmed’ to return and perform at Belfast Pride

Star calls for LGBTQ solidarity ahead of show at Belfast Pride

A Londonderry singer performing at Belfast Pride has told how he left Northern Ireland because of an onslaught of “homophobic abuse”.

Patrick Saint James (27) moved to Manchester in 2015, where he is signed to a record label owned by Joe Cross, who has worked with Lana Del Rey and Louis Tomlinson.

His debut EP, Moodswings and Roundabouts, which was inspired by his bipolar diagnosis, was released last year.

It catapulted him to national recognition, leading to sold-out shows in England and Northern Ireland and gigs alongside Mel C and Nadine Coyle.

His performance at Belfast Pride on Saturday — his only Irish date this year — comes just after a whirlwind US tour.

Patrick told how it was a “huge moment” to return home, particularly because he had been forced to leave.

“It was a long time ago, but I always experienced it,” he said.

“It was through school and after school, just in my life.

“I didn’t feel it was escapable, and it was severe.

“It’s a big part as to why coming to Belfast to perform at Pride is so close to my heart. I’ve worked so hard to move past it.”

Patrick was physically and emotionally abused, as well as being a victim of cyber bullying.

“I’ve never felt comfortable being a gay man at home, and it’s something that took me a long time to become conformable with anywhere else,” he said.

“It’s taken work, and to be coming back to Belfast, it’s actually really overwhelming.

“But I feel like I’ve a duty to the queer community in Belfast.

“I want to show them there is so much more there and there is light for them.

“There are issues these days for the younger generation as well. Everyone is so accessible, which means that bullying and abuse doesn’t end when you go home.”

Patrick will take to the stage to perform several tracks from his new album, as well as material from Moodswings and Roundabouts, during Saturday’s parade, the theme of which is ‘stand by your trans’ — an issue he said was close to his heart.

“I feel like we need to stand next to our trans siblings at a time like this, so it’s special to be back in Belfast for a Pride with this theme,” he added.

Asked if Northern Ireland had changed and become more acceptable for LGBTQ people, Patrick said they had not.

He added: “I left in mid-2015 to study at university in England because I wanted to study music. If things had been different I would have studied at home.

“Generally, there is a lot of love for the queer community at home, and we are learning to love ourselves more. But there is still hate here. There is so much unnecessary bigotry.

“The fact we’ve only had gay marriage for a few years... even the way it came in was atrocious, having to have it forced in by Westminster.

“It should have never been the case. We should have our rights.

“The way I see it, Pride is a party, but the main reason is protest. It’s keeping that protest going since the first brick was thrown at Stonewall.”

Patrick has been a prominent figure on the stage at multiple Pride events, including Manchester Pride last August. His tracks have received widespread support, including from the BBC, RTE radio and Spotify.

While he loves music, he said it was his love of writing songs, rather than singing, that attracted him to the industry.

“At college I would always write tracks and get my friends to sing them,” he explained.

“They would use their vocals on my tracks, and I think everyone just got sick of me asking so I had to do it myself.

“That’s when I fell in love with it, the language of it. There was something cathartic about it.

“I just love language and the sound of it all put together.

“Plus, I’m very stubborn, so when I decided I was going to be a singer that was it.”

Patrick knows how lucky he is to be working with a respected record label owner like Joe Cross.

“To work alongside someone like him is insane,” he said.

“He’s just produced Louis Tomlinson’s new album, which went to number one.

“I love making music. Especially now Covid is over, being able to connect with people during a live performance and hearing them sing your songs, it’s an indescribable feeling.”