Derry Sinn Fein in turmoil: ‘The party’s status has plummeted... there was no choice but to investigate’

After the controversial resignations of Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson, Donna Deeney discovers that those close to the party believe it was time for a change

Highlight: A jubilant Elisha McCallion celebrates with Sinn Fein supporters as Martina Anderson looks on after she claimed the Westminster seat of the SDLP’s Mark Durkan in 2017

Donna Deeney Fri 14 May 2021 at 21:35