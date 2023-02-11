‘Derry sniper attack didn’t kill mum but led to her early death at 47’

Compiled by victims’ group SEFF, the wider toll of the Troubles is examined in a new book.

Alice Collins was, as her daughter described her, “the ultimate Derry girl”.

Alice grew up in the city, went to school there and met and married the love of her life, Ron Collins there. Alice also worked in the city and, tragically, it was on the streets of Derry – outside the courthouse on Bishop Street that an IRA sniper shot and left Alice fighting for her life.

While she did recover from the bullet that pierced her body, the trauma triggered an aggressive cancer that would claim her life just 13 months later on May 8, 1998.

Alice’s daughter, Nichola Mullan, believes it was the gun attack that ultimately led to their mother’s premature death at 47.

Nichola Mullan

“Mum was the ultimate Derry girl. She met and married my dad who was a Derry man,” she explains. “Mum worked in the canteen of the Strand Road police station and it was while she was there, she decided to join the RUC.

“After graduating in 1995, Mum worked in Coleraine for a short time. After a near miss with a town centre explosion, she was moved to the courthouse in Bishop’s Street.

“It was while she was on duty at the Gate House on April 10, 1997 she was shot. She’d almost finished her duty, and at precisely 15.50 a sniper shot her in the back. The bullet went straight through her body.

“The IRA, who were on ‘ceasefire’, later claimed responsibility.

“At that time I was 27, working as a policewoman in London and was heavily pregnant. My sister Julie was 17 and at school and my brother Gavin was 23, working and living in Liverpool. I came straight home and immediately went to Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Mum was in hospital a few weeks before coming home.

“For a while, we thought she was recovering well. I never returned to London and that July my son Oliver, who was the only one of mum’s grandchildren she lived to see, was born.

“Mum was always a very sociable person and every trip the police offered, she said ‘Yes’. She wasn’t very sporty but she even said yes to a skiing trip.

“Ten months after she was shot, in February we noticed she had lost a lot of weight, her energy level dropped and by April she had become so weak she couldn’t stand up to shower.

“The anniversary of the shooting had just passed, and the doctor put her deteriorating health down to depression brought on by the trauma, but Mum kept saying she wasn’t depressed.

“A week later dad took her back to the clinic and said they weren’t leaving until she was seen. That was a Tuesday. The doctor sent her to Altnagelvin Hospital for tests that day.

“On the Thursday she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. We had to take her to the City Hospital in Belfast. Dad loved driving but this time, he asked me to drive while he nursed Mum in the back of the car.

“My brother Gavin arrived back home the following day. He got to see her once.

“After that she was in intensive care and died the following Friday at 11.25 on May 8, 1998. That was almost 25 years ago.

“I am convinced the cells in her body that caused her cancer were triggered by the trauma she went through being shot. She was only 47 when she died. My son Oliver was only a baby so he has no memories of her.

“What happened to mum had a big effect on my sister Julie, too. She was studying for her A-levels when Mum was shot and was about to sit her exams when Mum died. Julie never went away to university like Gavin and I did and I that was because she wanted to stay with Dad.

“Dad misses Mum. He is still lonely without her. He went back to work for a while after Mum died but he took early retirement because his heart just wasn’t in it. Nothing was going to be the same without Mum as far as he was concerned.”

The Wider Human Cost of the Northern Ireland Troubles is published by SEFF and available by calling its office on 028 6772 3884