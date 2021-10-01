Derry suicide prevention service receives three-year funding package after ‘hard-fought’ campaign

A community crisis intervention service (CCIS) in Derry has received funding to ensure it runs for another three years.

The life-saving service, which has supported hundreds of vulnerable individuals since it was established in January 2019, has been at risk of closure several times in recent years.

That prompted calls from Foyle MLAs for the Health Minister Robin Swann to secure its long-term future.

Now, SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has shared news of a £0.5m funding package. The Foyle MLA said: “I welcome this much needed investment for this hard-won service in the heart of our city.

“The SDLP were integral in setting up this service and have constantly fought to save it.

“Throughout its existence this service has had to struggle for every penny it gets and I’ve no doubt that confirmation of three years funding will come as a huge relief to staff and to many people in our city.”

He added: “Unfortunately, in recent weeks we have witnessed evidence of the profound need for a crisis intervention service in Derry.

“This service was hard won by citizens here who recognised the need for it and have fought to keep its doors open ever since. It will continue to play a critical role in the months ahead during the Covid-19 recovery period.

"It goes without saying, the volunteers and staff at Extern have carried out sterling work to date, particularly during such a difficult period and in the face of uncertainty. They continue to have my utmost respect and admiration.”

CCIS provides a “safe space” for those in crisis over the weekend. Bereaved local families, activists and organisations campaigned for a service of this kind for years.

It is run by Extern NI from the Holywell Building on Bishop Street. People experiencing a mental health crisis are referred to the service by the PSNI and Foyle Search & Rescue or attend of their own volition.

Individuals receive immediate support forgoing the need to attend a busy hospital Emergency Department. They are also directed to additional support services if necessary.

An independent Ulster University report found the service to be cost-effective.

If you feel in crisis and need support or if you have observed someone who is in distress and may come to significant harm through self-harm and suicidal behaviour please call CCIS on: 028 7126 2300

If you need to speak to someone urgently, please call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000, the Samaritans or attend your local Emergency Department.