Derry: Suspicious object left at police station declared ‘elaborate hoax’

A security alert in the Waterside area of Londonderry has been declared an elaborate hoax, the PSNI have confirmed.

On Sunday at around 10.30pm, it was reported that a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin, who placed a suspicious object in his vehicle - a grey-coloured Ford Mondeo - and forced him to travel to the Waterside and abandon the car outside the police station.

A public safety operation was immediately implemented with dozens of homes evacuated and a large portion of Crescent Link closed to traffic.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard branded the actions of those responsible as futile.

"The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused widespread disruption in the local community and beyond," he said.

"People had to be moved out of their homes. Children couldn't go to school this morning, while access to Altnagelvin Hospital for staff and those in need of medical help was impacted. The actions of those behind what was an attack on the community are reckless and futile.

"We hope the driver who was caught up in this horrific ordeal can recover and our thoughts are with him today.

"Despite the cowardly and senseless efforts of a few, the community in Derry City & Strabane can be assured that their local officers will continue to work to keep them safe. Between 10pm on Thursday, 17th November and this morning, our officers have responded to more than 300 calls for service. That's in addition to dealing with the attempted murder of two of our officers in Strabane on Thursday night, and this current security alert."

Investigations into the incident continue.

Chief Superintendent Goddard added: "This incident has been widely condemned by the community and rightly so. Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and cooperation."

While cordons remain in place in the wider Crescent Link area, as officers conduct their enquiries, the main Crescent Link has re-opened.

The PSNI’s Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "This reckless and despicable act has brought chaos to the local community in Crescent Link this morning, with many residents having to evacuate their homes. Local businesses and a local school are also experiencing disruption this morning. This is unacceptable.

"This must have been a horrific ordeal for the driver and we hope he recovers from this traumatic incident.”

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

Officers armed with assault rifles stood guard as Army Technical Officers spent the night working on the vehicle in an operation that saw members of the public evacuated from their homes.

The area is one of the city’s busiest regions and following the incident, Lisnagelvin Primary School and Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre have both also been closed.

Colin Torrens, principal of the primary school, deemed the incident “unbelievable” and labelled those that caused the disruption as "mindless idiots”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said reports of the incident were “extremely concerning”.

"These people that reach for the past need to hear that it’s not available to them,” she added.

Reports from derry extremely concerning. Have spoken to PSNI for assessment. More chaos and disruption for the local community. These people that reach for the past need to hear that’s it’s not available to them. We must all unite against these reckless actions. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) November 21, 2022

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned the “actions of a tiny majority that want to prove they still exist” for disrupting the lives of “ordinary people in Derry”.

"I just don’t understand, after decades and decades of this strategy failing, why they still think it’s going to succeed. The only thing that is going to change this country is people sitting down together an working together.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the incident “mirrors the attack of October 1990 when the IRA held Patsy Gillespie’s wife and children at gunpoint and forced the 42-year-old to drive a bomb into a checkpoint at Coshquin”.

"It was sickening then and it is sickening today. It was wrong then and it is wrong today,” he added.

“I was on the ground all night. I commend the community centre staff for rallying to help families. Babies who needed milk. Children who needed somewhere to sleep. Nurses coming off shift who needed somewhere to lie down. The disruption has been incredible but so has the community response.

“We need political leadership to say that terrorism was wrong in 1990 and it is wrong in 2022. Those who justify the violence of the past and say there “was no alternative” are misleading this generation and sanitising brutal sectarian violence.”

Local Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson also said that “those responsible for this attack have absolutely no regard for the local community”.

“Their only focus is on dragging us back to the past. They will not succeed,” she commented.

“We must all unite against the reckless actions of recent days. We have a responsibility to keep building the peace and moving forward together to build a new and better future for all.”