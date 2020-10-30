Derry teenager Aaron Doherty was 'a privilege to know as a child', funeral told

A Londonderry teenager who tragically died this week was “a privilege to know”, mourners at his funeral heard on Friday.

Aaron Doherty (17), from the Creggan area, passed away on Tuesday from heart failure.

He had contracted Covid last month but "had beaten it", his family believed, after he tested negative for the virus last week.

Fr Joseph Gormley told mourners at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, that “the last two days have been something you want to wake up from. A bad dream.

“I know that while it hurts, you want to think about the gift who Aaron is. Life is changed, not ended.

“All who knew him, knew him as kind, caring and thoughtful, with a heart of gold.

“He was always his own person, determined to go out to work. Many knew him from McDonald’s, his time in the Creggan. The taxi men who took him to work talked of him. He was so well known.

“They talked of his support for Celtic, Liverpool, Everton. He always made sure he followed at least one team who won!”

Fr Gormley described how Aaron was planning to take his driving test, saying he was “determined to never rely on others”.

The priest added: “He was already making room in his car for his nephews.

“So many walked with him in life and death. None more so than his sister Samantha. They were like sticking plasters, so close together and worked alongside each other at McDonald’s.”

Fr Gormley added: “It has struck me in the last 48 hours the way in which Aaron was determined to live his life.

“Since he was 11 years old he lived with his illness, but carried that with great joy, eventually diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome. He kept going. Even when doctors were taking blood, trying 17 or 18 times, he never said ‘enough’. He took his strength from his parents, his family and from God.”

The priest recalled a “gentle” boy who was much loved.

He added: “His father Jim told me this morning of how Aaron went to the races and won five on the trot. His father expected a pint, but Aaron told him six euros was too much to spend! There are so many beautiful memories to share.

“Even from his hospital bed this week he was trying to contact his family.

“Today is a hard day. ‘Why?’ will always be the question. There is no easy answer. Aaron was gentle, humble of heart, loved.”

A family notice described Aaron as “the beloved son of Jim and Susan, and loving brother of Samantha and Ryan, devoted uncle of Riley and Kevin Barry”.