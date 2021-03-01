Derry teenager shot in the leg in latest 'repugnant' paramilitary attack

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg in an alleyway in the Curryneirin area of the city on Saturday night. (Niall Carson/PA)

Police last night described as "repugnant" the paramilitary-style shooting of a teenager in Londonderry.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg in an alleyway in the Curryneirin area of the city on Saturday night.

It brings the total number of people injured in so-called punishment shootings and assaults in the last year to more than 50.

"These type of attacks are simply unacceptable and there can never be any justification for them," investigating officer Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said.

"Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant."

The shooting in Milldale Crescent was reported to police shortly before 9.10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening.

This is the fourth paramilitary-style shooting in Derry since the start of the year, including an attack on two men in early February.

A man was shot in the leg in the Southway area of Derry on January 6 in an attack described by the PSNI as "barbaric".

Two days later, a man was shot in the leg outside a house in the Creggan Heights residential area.

The PSNI reported that 15 people has been shot in this type of attack in the year to the end of January, compared to 18 the previous 12 months.

A total of 43 people were assaulted, a drop from 64 the previous year.

Derry City and Strabane Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Fleming condemned the shooting.

"The shooting of a teenager in Curryneirin tonight is wrong and I condemn it," Mr Fleming said.

"There is no place for guns on our streets and those responsible should get off the backs of the community."

The representative urged anyone with information to bring it to the police.

Det Sgt Donnell said officers are continuing inquiries into the "callous attack".

"We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers," he said.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm and saw what happened, or has information about this attack, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2092 of 27/02/21/02/21."

No group has claimed responsibility for any of the recent shootings in Derry, with the earlier ones happening in the Creggan Heights and Ringmore areas of the city.

Following the shootings of two individuals last month, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said "the people of Derry do not want this" while calling on those responsible to "stop terrorising our community now".

Of the 15 paramilitary-style shootings in the 12 months to the end of January, eight happened in Belfast, while there was a decrease from eight to three in Derry City and Strabane.