Derry teen’s ‘positivity of spirit’ shines through after life-changing stroke

Roisin (14) lost the ability to speak, eat and walk

A young student from Derry whose confidence was shattered after having a stroke has been on an inspirational road to recovery and is now helping others through a special BBC Children in Need project.

At the beginning of January 2019, Roisin Quinn (14) suffered her first devastating blow. She was diagnosed with a chronic condition called Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unspecified (IBDU) which is a mixture of Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

A matter of weeks later, Roisin had a life-threatening stroke. She explained: “I had just been to the bathroom and lay back down on my bed. My head was a bit sore. The next thing I fell out of the bed and made some sort of cry for help.

“My parents came running in to my room. My mammy sat me up and she said that she saw that my face was dropped to one side. Mammy said she immediately thought of the FAST check when you suspect that someone had a stroke.

“She asked me to raise my arms but I was only able to lift one arm. Mammy said that my words were all slurred and so she told my daddy to ring an ambulance urgently.

“After having a CT scan, my parents were told the awful news that I had a stroke. That massive stroke drastically changed my life. It was the worst day of my life.”

Roisin spent over three months in hospital; the first week in a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. The devastating effects from the stroke were being relayed to her parents as she lay unaware in bed.

“The stroke damaged a large area of my brain,” she said. “I lost the ability to speak, eat and walk. I was completely paralysed on my right side. I could not even shuffle up on the hospital bed. I needed help with everything.”

In an instant, Roisin’s life had changed dramatically. “All of a sudden, I had to be fed, washed, dressed and helped to get in and out of bed. I could not do anything for myself. During the three months that I spent in hospital, the intensive therapies began.

“I was tube fed for a few weeks because I could not swallow. I had to be slowly introduced to food. I also had to relearn how to speak. I was in a wheelchair for several months. I had to relearn how to walk.”

The 14-year-old has been diagnosed with an acquired brain injury. Sometimes she struggles to find the right words. To this day, she doesn’t have the use of her right arm and walks with the support of a splint.

Before having the stroke, she was excelling at school. She loved it. Time off following the brain injury meant she had to repeat Year 10 which was “really hard to accept”.

Roisin added: “I also had to get used to having a classroom assistant which I did not like at the start. I now struggle with most of my subjects. I had to learn to write with my left hand and do everything with the use of only one arm. All of my school friends moved on and I felt left behind and lonely.”

Roisin’s mother never left her side in the hospital. When she returned home, her family were a constant presence and she enjoyed the conviviality of that time.

Thornhill College has also been a great source of support. The school organised classroom assistance and ensured Rosin’s additional needs were met. “I know that the staff keep a close eye on me and I feel safe in school,” she said.

Thornhill principal, Ms Sharon Mallett, described Roisin as a “truly inspirational young lady” who has displayed such strength of character, bravery and resilience as she has battled through life-changing injuries

“Roisin’s determination and courage have shone through and enabled her to grasp every available opportunity which has come her way. She approaches each new day with a positivity of spirit and is a real role model who wants to give back to those organisations who have supported her in times of need. We are immensely proud of Roisin and all her endeavours,” Ms Mallett added.

Roisin and Ronan Keating at Foyle Down's Syndrome Trust.

Roisin’s confidence hit rock bottom after the stroke; she felt self-conscious about her disabilities and wheelchair use. Making conversation was difficult and Roisin felt she had lost her singing voice.

Gradually, her confidence has grown. Singing lessons and speech and drama classes are activities she can enjoy once more. “These are things I love and doing them has helped me get back some of my confidence. I am not able to play Gaelic football anymore but I help out as a voluntary coach with Steelstown GAA and I feel appreciated.”

In early September, Roisin found out that she was one of five young people selected to be part of The Surprise Squad - people who have been supported by BBC Children in Need and want to give back by lending a helping hand to others.

To date, she has helped out with several different challenges and surprised a few people and charities. In Newcastle, she worked on a garden makeover for St Oswald’s Hospice. In Birmingham, The Surprise Squad surprised a youth worker in Cystic Fibrosis Trust and helped create a fun online exercise programme for the children and young people with cystic fibrosis.

The last took place in Derry – where Foyle Down’s Syndrome Trust was surprised.

Roisin and other members of The Surprise Squad at Foyle Down's Syndrome Trust.

Giving back has filled Roisin with pride. She shared words of encouragement with anyone who has suffered a stroke or other serious illness. “There is always hope. Always keep trying. Never give up!”

She will continue to spread a positive message along with Brain Injury Matters. “I will do whatever I can to give back and lend a helping hand. Brain Injury Matters have supported me with helping me adjust to having an acquired brain injury. They have started a Youth Empowerment Project, where I get to meet other young people who are affected by brain injury,” Roisin continued.

“This has helped to develop my confidence and self-esteem. The Youth Project is funded by BBC Children in Need. Children in Need have, therefore, supported me and so I want to give back to Children in Need.

“It has been a real privilege, for me, to be part of The Surprise Squad. I wish I wasn’t saying this but without the stroke, the incredible opportunity of being on The Surprise Squad would not have happened. Every cloud has a silver lining!”