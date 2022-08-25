Derry Tesco evacuated after vandals attack milk cartons and trigger fire alarm
Allan Preston
A Tesco in Londonderry was evacuated on Thursday evening following reports that vandals set off a fire alarm after damaging milk cartons in the store.
Police said the incident on the Strand Road was reported just after 5pm, and that three young males had allegedly damaged a number of milk cartons and set off the fire alarm.
By 5.25pm, police received a further report that three young males had also thrown life belts into the water from Craigavon Bridge.
The PSNI said they were investigating a link between the two incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference numbers 1437 or 1503 for August 25.