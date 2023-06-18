Derry victims campaigner Jon McCourt: ‘I could not with any integrity and conscience accept an MBE’

Children were shipped off to Australian to ease the burden on UK orphanages and to boost the populations of the colonies.

Jon McCourt (centre) on Bloody Sunday. A teenager standing against the fence had just been shot and the boy close behind him would be shot moments later.

One of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile campaigners for abuse victims has declined an MBE nomination, saying that as a proud Derryman he “could not with integrity and conscience” accept it.

Jon McCourt, from the campaign group Survivors (North West), has been a pillar of the long-running campaign to secure redress for victims of historical institutional abuse and to get an apology from the State and churches responsible.

The Cabinet Office wrote to Mr McCourt explaining that the Prime Minister was going to recommend him “to His Majesty The King for the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Birthday 2023 Honours List”.

Explaining his reasons for declining the award, Mr McCourt cited the role of British Empire in the Child Migrant Act.

He also recalled witnessing the horrors of Bloody Sunday in his hometown when 13 people were shot dead (a 14th man died later) and the fact one of the soldiers involved that day was awarded an MBE.

“I am pleased that the work we have been engaged in on behalf of victims and survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse has been recognised by the Government,” Mr McCourt said.

“It was a privilege to work with many representatives across the political spectrum to ensure that the long search for justice for some of the most vulnerable children in our society, abused while in the care of the State and religious institutions, would finally be achieved through the Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse Act (Northern Ireland) 2013 and The Historical Institutional Abuse (Northern Ireland) 2019.

“Among the thousands of victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse who will have seen our efforts as a successful campaign are many who were stolen as children and ripped from their homeland, most never to return, under the Child Migrant Act as part of the propagation of Empire.

“Having spoken to some of them, and heard their heart-wrenching experiences of lost family ties, brutality and abuse, my thoughts as I write this are especially with them.

“Particularly Peggy Gibson from Derry, transported as an ‘orphan’, who gave a statement to the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry cataloguing that brutality only to discover on a visit to Derry in her later years that she was not an orphan when she was removed from the Nazareth House in Derry, but sadly her mother and her brother had died before she returned.”

He continued: “As well as acknowledging those who suffered under the Child Migrant Scheme stolen from here with the sole purpose of the propagation of Empire, the photograph is another personal reason.

“I'm in the middle of the photograph. Against the fence on my left I'd a 16-year-old boy who has just been shot, the boy behind me would be shot next and my friend would be murdered in front of me while he lay already mortally wounded on the kerb, feet in front of me on Bloody Sunday.

Jon McCourt (centre) on Bloody Sunday. A teenager standing against the fence had just been shot and the boy close behind him would be shot moments later.

“The King is the Honorary Colonel in Chief of the regiment responsible. One of the soldiers involved was also awarded an MBE.

“I appreciate the intention of the nomination, for me the work on the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry and our role was sufficiently recognised in the passing of the legislation at Stormont and Westminster bringing justice and acknowledgement for thousands of victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

“However, as an Irishman and particularly as a Derry man I could not with any integrity and conscience accept an MBE. Therefore I am declining the offer.”

Despite declining the MBE title, Mr McCourt said he was pleased for the recognition of his work and that of other campaigners.

The campaign for justice for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse crossed the religious and political divide in this country, Mr McCourt said.

They were clear at the outset they were not seeking an inquiry into solely Catholic-run institutions.

Victims and survivors came from a broad section of State and religious Institutions each with their own traumatic experience to recall.

“We stayed away, I believe successfully, from anything political that would have detracted from our cause,” Mr McCourt explained.

“Just as the HIA Report was due to be released, the Executive collapsed in 2017, which caused significant delay in establishing the redress process and again in 2022, just ahead of the long awaited apology. Although frustrated, we remained patient and dignified, acting as persuaders and trusting that we would eventually conclude the journey we had been on since 2009.”