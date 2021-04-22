Derry woman describes ‘mental strain’ of coronavirus on wait for cancer treatment

A woman from Londonderry has described how she has a “bag packed” waiting for cancer treatment in Belfast since October 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancer treatment in Northern Ireland has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Health Minister Robin Swann telling the Assembly earlier in April that people are currently waiting “too long” for treatment and adding he was “determined” to put it right.

One woman described her experience on the BBC Nolan Show on Thursday, as the programme heard from people throughout Northern Ireland waiting on treatment and diagnosis.

Originally having surgery scheduled in March 2020, before the impact of the first lockdown – Tracey from Derry was told her surgery was “knocked back”.

She explained she had been diagnosed with a tumour in her kidney back in January 2020.

“The next time I spoke to my consultant was October [2020],” she said.

“They did an MRI scan in August and [it showed] that the tumour had grown.

“He [the consultant] told me that he was putting me on standby and told me to get a bag packed. He did my pre-surgery assessment over the telephone and said to have a bag packed because you could get a phone call.

“I have had that bag packed since last October.

“He told me if I didn’t get a phone call, I would definitely be in before last November. That was the last time I had heard anything from them.

“I ring up the Belfast City Hospital on a regular basis. I have to say the staff in the City Hospital are excellent and any time I telephone they are so apologetic and they feel as frustrated as myself.

“The mental strain is crazy. I have that suitcase in the bedroom and looking at it. I have met people who have actually questioned me... people that just don’t believe the situation like this is happening.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

In March, the Department confirmed they were finalising a cancer recovery plan for Northern Ireland to address “immediate issues in cancer services”.

“Plans are underway to increase capacity to address backlogs in screening, diagnostic and treatment services as a consequence of the impact of COVID-19,” they said.

“In addition to supporting additional in-house capacity within the HSC, we are planning to provide additional diagnostic and surgical capacity through the independent sector and other United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland providers.”