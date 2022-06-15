Derry woman left ‘terrified’ after being attacked in her flat by gang armed with hammers

The flat at Fountain Hill in Derry’s Waterside where a woman was assaulted by four men. Picture Martin McKeown. 15.06.22

The flat at Fountain Hill in Derry’s Waterside where a woman was assaulted by four men. Picture Martin McKeown.

A woman in her 40s has been left “terrified” after four masked men forced their way into her Londonderry home and attacked her with weapons.

Police said the incident happened in the Fountain Hill area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Four men were reported to have entered the flat at around 10.15pm, while another two men involved in the incident remained outside the property.

The PSNI confirmed they entered the woman’s room and attacked the woman on her leg and hands. There was also extensive damage done to the flat before the men made off from the scene.

The police confirmed the woman sustained minor injuries and has been left “distressed”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ballentine from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: “Once inside the flat, the attackers forced entry to a room where they struck the female occupant, aged in her forties, on her leg and hands with weapons, including hammers.

“They also caused extensive damage to the flat by smashing windows, doors and other furnishings before making off in the direction of Top of the Hill.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who sustained minor injuries. She was attacked in her home, a place where she deserves to feel safe, and, understandably, she is very distressed.

"While we’ve made a number of enquiries into this incident, which we are investigating as an aggravated burglary, working to establish who was involved and a motive, we're appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened, and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw these men in the area, between 10.05pm and 10.15pm."

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2098 of 14/06/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”