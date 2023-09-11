Derry woman offering £1,000 for return of missing dog Sandi

Sandi went missing from the Glen Road on September 3.

A distressed pet owner is offering a £1,000 reward for anyone that can help return her beloved dog, who has been missing since last Sunday.

Sandi is a one-year-old fox red Labrador.

Her owner, Cathy Mullan, says she went missing from the Glen Road near Glenullin in Co Derry at around 10.30am on Sunday, September 3.

The young canine is neutered, micro-chipped and is wearing a black collar with all of her owner’s details.

Cathy added that she has received information that Sandi has been stolen and the matter is now with police.

"I love her so much, the pain is unbearable,” the worried dog-lover shared. "She’s the baby I never had. My heart is ripped in two.”

Cathy also said that while she appreciated many people seeking to donate money to help with the financial reward for Sandi, she would prefer that donations are instead made to local animal shelters, adding that she is still very grateful for the public’s support.

"We are deeply touched with your generosity and kindness,” wrote Cathy.

"If you wish, you can donate to the animal shelters who are non-profit organisations and do amazing work for our precious animals.”

On Sunday (September 10), the Lost Paws NI social media group shared a sighting of a golden medium-sized dog running loose in The Loup area near Magherafelt.

Cathy is hoping that it may be Sandi and has asked residents in the region to please be vigilant.

"The finder was unable to secure [the dog] as he/she was very nervous,” stated Lost Paws NI.

“Can we ask anyone in the area to please keep an eye out for this little one.”

The group added: “The owner of Sandi was made aware of this stray dog before post went up.

“Unclear whether or not this is Sandi, it’s between 40-50 miles away from her home but not impossible for her to have been moved from her area.

“This could also be a local dog that’s escaped so please be mindful of local residents in the area.

“We will update with additional information if it comes in.”