Derry: Woman threatened with hammer after two masked men break into her house

A woman awoke to find a hammer being held to her neck by a masked man in Derry early on Saturday morning

The PSNI said police officers in the city are investigating the “aggravated burglary in the Altcar Park area shortly before 6.55am” on Saturday, January 7.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: “It was reported that two masked men had entered the property, one armed with a hammer who made his way to the female occupants bedroom, holding it against her neck, before both men left the property.

“While the woman who was in the property at the time has not reported any physical injuries, this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for her which will have left her shaken.