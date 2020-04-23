Derry's Creggan locals keep fit with on-street classes during coronavirus lockdown

Some of the residents in Creggan taking part in outdoor exercise classes this week organised by the Old Library Trust community group

Residents living in the Creggan area of Londonderry are keeping fit and staying safe thanks to outdoor exercise classes organised by a local community group.

The Old Library Trust (OLT) has this week arranged for gym instructors to lead classes in a number of streets around the area to lift morale as people adhere to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

OLT manager George McGowan said the response to the classes has been extraordinary.

He said: "In light of the coronavirus restrictions and to take advantage of the good weather, we wanted to do something a bit special and a bit different that would lift people's spirits.

"We came up with the idea of outdoor exercise classes, taking gym classes onto the streets while obviously adhering to social distancing.

"People have responded so well to this, they are staying in their own gardens in all of the six streets we have so far taken the classes to." Mr McGowan said the classes will be extended to other streets in Creggan over the weekend because the response has so positive.

He added: "This has really struck a chord with everyone. We have children doing squats and a woman at 75 years of age out jogging on the spot outside her front door.

"It is creating a great buzz around the streets. A lot of people aren't getting out for the hour's exercise they are permitted so it is giving them a safe space to do that.

"These are properly qualified instructors who are coming into the streets and leading them in a structured routine that is also a bit of craic and a bit of fun.

"They arrive with a PA, system, a cordless mike - they put the music on and away they go for half an hour.

"We are mindful as an organisation about the guidelines around gathering crowds so that is why this works so well because people are staying in their own gardens. During this period of lockdown, people need a bit of interaction and a bit of craic so this fits into that perfectly."