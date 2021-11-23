Derry’s Link 48 bar to close temporarily following fire at Foyle Golf Centre

A bar-restaurant has suffered fire damage in Derry following an incident on Tuesday.

Link 48 Bar & Restaurant which is situated on Alder Road went on fire. It follows a blaze at Fitzroy’s in the city centre on Monday which left the owners “devastated”.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to an incident at Foyle Golf Centre around 4.12pm where a fire was reported at the Link 48 restaurant.

Four appliances attended, two from Strabane and two from the Northland Road, with approximately 30 personnel.

NIFRS group commander Johnathan Tate said it appeared the incident was an “accidental fire caused by a chip pan”.

"There is significant damage to the roof and there is quite a bit of smoke damage inside,” he added.

Fire crews attended the scene quickly and the fire was extinguished by 6.04pm.

Bar owner Tony O’Connor, who owns six other premises in the city, said the fire was contained to the kitchen but the roof is completely gone.

“My heart is broke,” he said, as he assured customers that the venue will be open as soon as possible.

“We have roofers coming in the morning and hopefully we will be open as soon as possible.

“It’s a nightmare but luckily we have two kitchens so we are going to try and get the other kitchen prepared tomorrow.

“With the grace of God we’ll be able to operate in some sort of smaller scale by the weekend. We will be in contact with all of our bookings. We’ll try to move them to one of our other premises.

“Fingers crossed that we’ll be open for the Christmas parties that will be starting next week. I’m pretty confident we’ll be able to honour bookings from next weekend.”