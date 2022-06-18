Derry’s Richmond Centre reopened after electrical fire in clothing shop

Firefighters at the Richmond Centre in Derry.

The Richmond Centre in Derry has been evacuated following a fire which filled a clothing shop with smoke.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed a call was received at 2.40pm and the first fire engine arrived on the scene around 10 minutes later.

Group Commander in the western area, Jonathan Tate, said there was smoke coming from electrical equipment in the New Look clothing store.

Five appliances are at the scene as well as an additional fire engine with a turntable ladder in case the fire spread to the roof of the building – around 40 personnel altogether.

Firefighters at the Richmond Centre in Derry.

Power was isolated and the electrical equipment located above the ceiling of the shop.

Group commander Tate explained that precautions had to be taken as it took a bit of time to find the fault.

There were no injuries and NIFRS remained on the scene in an effort to clear smoke from the premises.

New Market Street had been closed while NIFRS dealt with the incident.

Richmond Centre has been reopened to customers, however New Look shop remains shut today and the owners have been advised to check all of its electrical appliances.