Desmond Tutu: Northern Ireland politicians and church leaders pay tribute following anti-apartheid hero

Tutu, who helped end the apartheid regime in South Africa, was announced to have passed away on Boxing Day.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa".

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead," he tweeted.

"We pray that Archbishop Tutu's soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation."

A contemporary of Nelson Mandela, he was awarded the 1984 Nobel Prize for his role in abolishing the apartheid system.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, founded by the retired archbishop and his wife, said: "We are devastated that the Arch is no longer with us, but his passing has strengthened our resolve to spread his warmth and compassion even further afield."

Tutu had strong connections to Northern Ireland, a dedicated supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, he visited the country on several occasions over the years. In 2006, he made a series of TV programmes here that brought together Troubles victims and perpetrators of violence.

The Most Revd John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, paid tribute to Nobel Prize winner.

"As a young man, he became painfully aware of the spiritual dimension of the abuse of political power and recognized the vocation of the Church in South Africa to work for racial and economic justice and for the dignity of all human life," he said.

"He brought many gifts to embodying and fulfilling this vocation, perhaps the greatest of which was courage in the face of an implacable enemy in the form of apartheid; in confronting international indifference and avoidance of moral imperatives; in facing down the violence of the mob; in working through the painful implications of the overlapping claims of truth and justice.

"Desmond Tutu was both a herald and a bringer of justice and in his long life there were many who wished to extinguish the light which he brought into a dark and disordered world. But it was not overcome, and the light of his memory will remain as a beacon of hope to the oppressed, the cheerless and the weary everywhere."

Reverend Sahr Yambasu, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, said: “Archbishop Tutu was a man of personal warmth, sharp intelligence and integrity who during his life time offered inspirational leadership especially in his stand against apartheid and in the building of a multi-society post-apartheid.

“On behalf of the Methodist Church in Ireland I send its sympathy to the Archbishop's family and all who mourn at the news of his death.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Tutu was a "true human rights hero".

“Archbishop Tutu knew that the only foundation for reconciliation is truth. He sensitively did all he could to acknowledge the difficult journey his country had travelled and through his work on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission he worked to help heal the wounds inflicted on his people,” he said.

“He also became a familiar face in Ireland – not just through his work in South Africa, but through his attempts to help in our own peace process in any way possible. I know his commitment to peace and justice served as an inspiration to many within the SDLP and he was held in the highest regard by his fellow Nobel laureate John Hume.

“Archbishop Tutu’s passing brings into focus the huge contribution he made. Alongside contemporaries like Nelson Mandela he helped end the horrific apartheid regime in South Africa and despite all he had achieved, continued to use this experience to help other countries on their own journey to peace.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald added: "His life was marked by a courageous determination to confront and oppose the injustice of apartheid in his beloved South Africa.

“He was a defender of human rights and a fearless and outspoken voice for the marginalised worldwide. A friend to Ireland, he strongly supported the Irish peace process and came to meet political leaders in 1998, and a number of times after the Good Friday Agreement was ratified.

"He will also be remembered for how in 1984 he invited the heroic Dunnes Stores anti-apartheid strikers to meet with him in London on his way to receive the Nobel Peace Prize."

Siobhan Hanley of the charity Trocaire, also paid tribute.

“We are very saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Tutu, an inspiring campaigner who worked all of his life to achieve justice and peace for the people of South Africa,” she said.

“He was a true humanitarian and a voice for those who suffered oppression, injustice and violence not just under apartheid, but all over the world."