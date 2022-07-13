Despite advertising for passengers, Australian owner of vintage Rolls-Royce sets off on Belfast-Dublin trip solo

It was an advert with a difference — which unfortunately didn’t have many takers.

Australian native Bob Roberts set off this morning with his vintage Rolls-Royce on a trip from Belfast to Dublin and was looking for some companions to take along with him to raise money.

Mr Roberts, from Maitland in New South Wales, Australia, placed adverts in local papers, including the Belfast Telegraph, offering a lift to Dublin in the Rolls-Royce Sedan, which was manufactured in the 1920s.

“I put an ad in the paper saying, ‘If anyone would like a ride to Dublin…’ But nobody’s come. Everyone thought they were being wound up!” Bob said, shortly before departing from Belfast Docks this morning.

“I’m going on to Cork, for a rally, in two days’ time, so I thought I’d just split the journey up.

“The old horse can work so hard, and then you’ve just got to give it some hay and then move on the next day.”

Mr Roberts continued: “I was going to charge them a few pounds per mile. And we’re going to try and raise money for a museum back home, the Maitland Regional Museum. It’s in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales, two hours north of Sydney.”

The car, affectionately titled ‘Old Marjorie’ by Bob and his wife, Georgina, has won several awards back home, including the 2017 Rolls-Royce NSW State Concourse 20 horsepower category and overall winner for all Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars throughout the whole of Australia in 2021.

“It’s only a 20 horsepower car, but I put it in a competition in Australia and it beat everything by far — age, authenticity, originality — even though it’s 100 years old. I brought it over to England and they awarded it Best Touring Car in Britain for 2022. I didn’t get any silverware or meet the Queen, but I did get a bottle of wine.”

He added: “Modern cars are very fuel efficient, but they won’t make 100 years, whereas this is all hand-beaten metal on a timber frame.

“I’ve had it for six years and the previous owner had it for 30. He painted it, so it was last painted over 35 years ago.”

Bob explained that, while it’s understandable that most mechanics would not be prepared or able to work on a car of Old Marjorie’s vintage, he has been able to keep it in decent condition in Australia.

“Well, I’m a member of a car club in Australia and I have a very good friend who’s a retired mechanic. He helps me do a lot of the mechanical work. I just polish it. He had a good look [before transporting it to England]. I got a flat tyre in England, but other than that it’s running OK.”

Seeing this rare vintage car here is very unlikely, as Bob said he “would never do it again” when asked about returning with Old Marjorie in the future.

“I decided to bring it over [to England] and run against them, because it’s the centenary of when this car was made.

“I put it on a container from Australia around about February and it arrived here about two weeks before the English rally. It was lost on the decks of Rotterdam for 10 days in a container.”

The estimated value of a 1926 Rolls-Royce Sedan is between £50,000 and £70,000. Bob refused to specify how much he paid for Old Marjorie. “The cost set an Australian record,” he said, “and my wife never spoke to me for two days!”