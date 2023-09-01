Details of three serving PSNI officers posted on bus shelter

Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

Details of serving police officers have been posted publicly in Co Londonderry, the PSNI has confirmed.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We are aware that a poster with details of three serving officers was placed in a bus shelter on Chapel Road in Dungiven last night, Thursday August 31.

“We have contacted those involved to make them aware and recognise the impact this may have on them and their families.

“The safety and welfare of all our officers and staff remains our priority and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd. Pic: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

“We have commenced an investigation into this matter and I appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven last night and who has any dash cam footage.”

It comes after details of 10,000 police officers and staff were mistakenly released to the public by the PSNI last month in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Peter O’Doherty has been appointed to lead an independent review into the breach on August 8.

The incident sparked anger among many police officers and staff who felt their safety had been compromised by the publication of the data online.

One man – Christopher Paul O’Kane – has been charged in relation to the breach.

The 50-year-old from Main Street, Feeny appeared in court on August 21 facing charges of possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of two mobile phones for use in terrorism.

The publication of the details – as well as two further data breaches in Newtownabbey and the M2 motorway – came just weeks before a High Court ruled two junior officers had been unlawfully disciplined for their actions during an arrest at a Troubles commemoration.

The ruling has heaped further pressure on PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who said following a lengthy Police Board meeting on Thursday night that he would be appealing the judgement.

A number of politicians have called for his resignation this week, while Mr Byrne could also be set to face a number of no confidence motions from various police trade unions next week.