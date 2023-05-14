Detectives investigate abduction and sexual assault of teenage girl

Police said the girl was sexually assaulted while the car made its way towards Belfast (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

The PSNI is investigating reports that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted after being forced into a car in Newtownabbey.

Police said the girl was approached by three men in a dark-coloured vehicle outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey at approximately 2pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “One of the men exited the car and forced the girl inside the vehicle against her will.

“While the car made its way towards Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted.

“The car stopped within the vicinity of the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out. She then raised the alarm for help.

“A full investigation is under way and we are keen to hear from anyone that could help with our inquiries.”

Detectives are especially eager to hear from anyone who noticed or has dashcam footage of a dark-coloured car that was travelling along the Shore Road towards York Street and on to Royal Avenue between 2pm and 2.30pm.

The car may also have had tinted windows.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1104 of 13/05/23.

Members of the public can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.