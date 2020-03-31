Detectives investigating ferry bomb plot seize vehicle, phones and clothing

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers conducted a search of a property in the Lurgan area of Co Armagh on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the planting of a bomb on a lorry they believed was bound for an Irish Sea ferry (Liam McBurney/PA)

A vehicle, phones and clothing have been seized by detectives investigating the planting of a bomb on a lorry they believed was bound for an Irish Sea ferry, with a plan to detonate it to mark Brexit.

Officers have blamed the dissident republican Continuity IRA for February’s botched terror bid.

A detective inspector said: “A number of items were seized including a vehicle, mobile phones and clothing, which have all been taken away for further examination.

“Our priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm and today’s search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of violent dissident republicans.”

The renegade group entered the yard of a Co Armagh-based company specialising in the transportation of frozen goods, and attached the bomb to a heavy goods vehicle they thought was destined for a late-night ferry crossing to Scotland.

But officers suspect the dissidents selected the wrong vehicle, as the trailer containing the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday.

The device was finally discovered at the yard days later after a police search operation.