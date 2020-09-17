Detectives investigating robbery at Belfast shop release footage of man they believe could assist with investigation

Detectives investigating the report of a robbery at a shop at High Street in Belfast on Wednesday, February 26 have released footage of a man they believe could assist them with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Tom Phillips said: “Shortly after 6pm a man entered the shop, approached the till, and took out a sum of money before making off on foot towards Royal Avenue. He was described as being of slim build, aged in his late 20s and was wearing a green zipped up jacket, blue jeans and a woollen hat.

“We have conducted extensive enquiries into the incident and are releasing this footage today to hopefully take our investigation further. If you recognise the individual from the footage or have any information which could assist us with our enquiries I would ask you to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1509 26/02/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”