Detectives investigating Wayne Boylan murder conduct searches in Warrenpoint and Rostrevor

Forensic officers at the scene of Wayne Boylan's murder in January.

Detectives investigating the shotgun murder of Wayne Boylan have conducted a number of searches in Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

Mr Boylan was shot dead when two gunmen burst into a house in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint and shot him in the head with a shotgun on January 18.

A woman (21) was also seriously injured in the attack after being struck in the face and neck by shotgun pellets.

Police have said officers were following two lines of enquiry linked to drugs and paramilitaries.

Wayne Boylan

The PSNI said on Friday night it had conducted a number of searches in connection with its investigation into the murder.

Detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "A number of items have been taken away for further forensic examination.

"Enquiries are continuing and we continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1115 18/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."