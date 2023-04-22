Detectives probe suspected arson with intent to endanger life in Co Armagh

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Armagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 3.30am, police received a report that the front door of a house in Drumadd Green had been covered in accelerant and set on fire.

Nobody was hurt, but police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Best said: “At approximately 3.30am, we received a report that the front door of a house in the Drumadd Green area had been doused in accelerant and set alight.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“Luckily no one was injured during the attack, however scorch damage was caused to the front of the property and a bathroom window.”

Police have asked that anyone with information to contact them via 101.