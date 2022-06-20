Detectorists strike gold after ancient finds are declared treasure by coroner

Use of a metal detector requires a licence and permission of the landowner where the search is made

Ireland was once referred to as “the El Dorado of western Europe”, such was the quality of the work of ancient goldsmiths.

And that was in evidence on Monday at Belfast Coroner’s Court when several items found by members of the public were examined as a series of inquests got under way after being delayed by the pandemic.

The proceedings see people finally getting to hear if objects they discovered can be declared treasure under the Treasure Act (1996).

The law says any item found that could be considered precious and having “no proof of its property or reasonable presumption of its former ownership” must be reported. Failure to do so can result in a fine or prison.

Most items discussed during the inquests were discovered by detectorists.

Use of a metal detector requires a licence and permission of the landowner where the search is made.

Once it is formally declared treasure it can then be obtained by a museum for a profit, which is split between the finder and landowner.

One item under consideration at Laganside House was an ‘Agnus Dei’ pendant, a small silver object housed in a circular box and believed to be over 300 years old.

The pendant, which was found by detectorist Leslie Graydon in Lisnamallard, Co Fermanagh, in November 2018, was presented to coroner Anne Louise Toal.

She heard several points detailing the historical context of the item, including analysis by Cormac Bourke, an expert in medieval studies and former curator of medieval antiquities at the Ulster Museum.

Mr Bourke’s report was used as evidence in support of the pendant being declared treasure.

It was designed to be worn around the neck and “could have belonged to a pilgrim travelling towards Donegal”.

It was heard how the circular box contained two small discs similar in size to a 10 pence coin.

One was decorated with an ‘Agnus Dei’ (Latin for ‘Lamb of God’) image, while the other featured the inscription ‘IHS’, the Greek letters symbolising the name of Christ.

Another treasure was a gold sleeve fastener believed to be from the Bronze Age (around 3300BC-1200BC).

It was found buried seven inches deep in a field in Narrow Water, Co Down, in September 2019.

The piece was unearthed by Christopher Martin, who was in court alongside the landowner Marcus Hall.

Greer Ramsey, curator of National Museums Northern Ireland, described the bracelet-type object as “really, really good quality gold”.

“There are probably in the region of 100 sleeve fasteners from Ireland, and it is an exclusively Irish type — we’re not finding these objects on the Continent.

“The goldsmiths in Ireland had a good reputation for producing high quality gold work. Ireland at one stage was called the El Dorado of western Europe because of the quality and quantity of the gold work.”

Tests later showed it was 83% pure gold. It was also noted that it was not found alongside human remains, which means the way the sleeve fastener was worn remains a mystery.

The coroner formally declared both items to be treasure.

Other objects up for consideration included 21 silver coins and 15 silver pennies, alongside ancient axes.