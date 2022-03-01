Detonated device discovered in attempted ATM theft on Belfast’s Ballysillan Road

A detonated device was recovered by police after an attempted ATM theft in north Belfast, which led to a “loud bang and small explosion” being heard by residents.

It happened on the Ballysillan Road shortly after 1am outside Brian’s Convenience Store, where suspicious activity was reported to police.

When police arrived, the suspect device had detonated close to the ATM which had been “extensively damaged”, an officer said. Ammunition technical officers were sent to the scene.

The Ballysillan Road in north Belfast was closed for a time between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: "The device was made safe and removed for further examination.

"One man was seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the explosion, and he is described as approximately 5"10 in height, of medium build and dressed in dark clothing.

"The Ballysillan Road, which had been closed during the incident, has now re-opened."

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect or who has information in relation to this incident to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Ballysillan area, prior to and after this incident. Detectives in Belfast can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 58 01/03/22.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This disgraceful attack has caused significant disruption to an independent retailer and the local community as a whole.

“Attacks like these are directly leading to a reduction in the number of ATMs in local communities and will restrict the ability of people (particularly those on benefits) to access cash.

“We appeal to anyone with any information on this attack to contact the police.”

DUP councillor for the area Dale Pankhurst said he spoke with police following the incident, who told him the road would “remain closed for the next few hours at least”.

Anyone with any information should contact the police, Mr Pankhurst said.

SDLP councillor Paul Mc Cusker said the closure affected traffic for school runs and people going to work.

He said: “Police are currently examining the scene and advice is to avoid the area.”

There were also disruptions to public transport in the area.