Devastated dad of Co Antrim crash victim pays tribute to his 'best friend in the world'

The heartbroken father of a young man killed in a horror crash in Co Antrim has said he will never get over the loss of his "best friend in the world".

John Burke said the news that his son Andy had died was the worst call he has ever taken.

Mr Burke (23) and his friend Naomi Lynn were killed in the accident at Glarryford, near Ballymena, on Wednesday night.

A former Parkhall College student, Mr Burke was a passenger in Ms Lynn's Citroen car which was in collision with a Honda on Duneany Road just outside the hamlet.

In an emotional interview at the family home in Antrim yesterday, his father spoke of the heartbreaking moment he was told his son had died.

"That was the worst phone call I've ever had," he said.

As he spoke, Mr Burke held his son's motorcycle helmet in his arms. Andy's clothes were still hanging on a rail in the living room.

"I'm always shocked to hear about young people losing their lives on the road, but you never think you're the one who's going to get that call," John added.

"When we become parents we hate to hear of anything happening to children anywhere. When it comes to your door it's unbearable."

The family said Andy will be buried in his motorbike leathers when his funeral is held on Monday.

"Everyone who knew him will know he wasn't one for suits," said John. "There's nothing he loved more than his motorbike.

"I had just bought a new Kawasaki myself and we were waiting for better weather before heading off on runs together.

"I got the impression he was a bit jealous. It was a bigger engine machine and he wasn't going to be able to ride it until he was 24. He couldn't wait to get on it.

"When he first got his own bike last May I thought I was going to have to crowbar him off it. He'd even do a quick run to the shop and come back with GoPro footage and make me watch it!

"And he was so pleased when he got to meet his idol Jonathan Rea last year."

Andy with bike champ Jonathan Rea

Holding back tears John, and Andy's brother Christopher, also told how another brother Jack, who has learning difficulties, is struggling to understand.

"We've tried to tell Jack that Andy isn't coming home tonight, but he's struggling to process what that means," added John.

"It's very difficult to explain."

He said the whole family, including Andy's mum Elaine, is devastated.

Andy died along with Naomi, his friend and work colleague, who was from Portglenone and also in her 20s. The friends had worked together at Starbucks at Belfast International Airport.

"Working at the airport was a family tradition," said John.

"I'd worked there, my father had worked there. Other family members had worked there. We were part of the furniture.

"Andy had been training as a barrista, working extra with Naomi for experience and they'd finished a shift and were on their way to meet another colleague for more training. He's just bought himself a new coffee machine and was experimenting with all sorts of flavours. He wanted to make a real career out of it. He lived for his music too."

Pointing to a sympathy card, John added: "That one's from a young neighbour. Andy was teaching him guitar.

"The two of us would always go to rock concerts together. We'd be out around Antrim town together a lot, places like Ruby's. My friends were his friends. It'll be hard to go back by myself.

"I was last in touch with him the night before the accident. It was a happy conversation and I'm glad about that."

Andy's brother Christopher, just one year older, said they had all planned to go to an Iron Maiden concert in Belfast later this year.

"Dad and me have already decided to go on together. It's what Andy would have wanted," said Christopher, who also works at Belfast International Airport.

"Even though he was a little younger, he was always the one looking out for me.

"As kids we'd always be playing computer games together.

"We were back playing computer games together at Christmas and that's how I'll remember him.

"I knew he loved his motorbike. He was sitting on my dad's new bike the night before he died, itching to get going. I told him to be careful. I was always telling him to be careful. In the end he was a passenger and had no control over his own situation.

"He'd always been accident prone, a broken arm falling off his skateboard, a broken wrist playing football and stuff like that. We never thought we'd be sitting here today dealing with this."

Christopher said Andy was like "a big brother" to others.

He added: "He was so well- known around the airport. I went there myself to let everyone know what had happened, to stop anyone being uncomfortable in approaching us.

"The people he worked with all saw him as their big brother. He was that sort of person.

"A couple of years ago he had long dark hair down to his knees. He decided to get it cut off and donate it to a cancer charity to make wigs. We have to thank Starbucks for their support through this. When they heard the news they closed down the unit in the airport and will close for the funeral."

The Burke family have reached out to the family of other crash victim.

John added: "We don't really know them, we just know Andy and Naomi were friends, work colleagues. But we want them to know all our sympathies are with them too. We are planning to attend Naomi's funeral. We know there is more than one family suffering today."

Andy's funeral will be held on Monday in Bairds Funeral Home at 11am and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

A funeral service for Naomi will be held in 1st Portglenone Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.30pm with interment afterwards Cullybackey New Cemetery.