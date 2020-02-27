Device found at east Belfast school was ‘false alarm’

A number of homes had been evacuated in east Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious device in the area on Thursday evening.

A school in Belfast at the centre of a security alert has said it was a false alarm.

Police were called to security alert at a school in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious device in the area on Thursday evening.

A number of homes were evacuated, while part of the Belmont Road and Belmont Church Road was cordoned off.

In a statement, it said: “On Thursday evening, the Principal and Governors of Strathearn School were alerted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to a suspicious device found in the grounds of the school.

“Following a controlled explosion by army technical officers, the device was declared to be a false alarm.”

“The safety of our pupils, staff and neighbouring community remains our utmost priority at all times and, having sought advice from the PSNI, we are assured that school can continue as normal on Friday 28 February 2020. “