Diane Dodds and Carla Lockhart meet with senior Twitter reps to push for better handling of online abuse

DUP politicians Diane Dodds and Carla Lockhart met virtually with senior representatives of Twitter UK on Friday to press for answers as to why abusive tweets by anonymous accounts are not removed by the platform.

On New Year’s Eve, Mrs Dodds received a tweet mocking her late son Andrew, who was born with spina bifida and died in 1998, aged eight.

Last week, it was reported that PSNI probing the online abuse have contacted gardai for assistance as it is understood officers in Northern Ireland believe the person responsible is based in the Republic.

Social media giant Twitter said the offensive message sent to Mrs Dodds did break its company’s rules - three days after initially claiming that the tweet did not break safety policies.

The social media account which was used to send the message is no longer in use.

Mrs Dodds said: “As a public representative, I have become accustomed to targeted online harassment and abuse but the tweets over Christmas were at a different level. I commend the police for their investigations so far, but Twitter also has questions to answer.

“I, along with many others, reported the offensive tweets to Twitter yet the organisation took three days to remove the grossly offensive material having initially said the comments didn’t breech any Twitter rules,” the Upper Bann MLA continued.

“It is time to end the anonymity of social media users. People can adopt a pseudonym if they wish but the platform should have their real details. This is the way to ensure people exercise more responsibility and orchestrated hate factories are unable to utilise the social media platforms.”

Carla Lockhart added: “The tweets against Diane over Christmas are rightly being investigated by the police and I trust the sick person behind those deeply offensive and defamatory statements is held accountable before a court in due course.

“Self-regulation is failing. Cyberspace has a wild west culture and if governments do not start to regulate this space to a greater degree, then more lives will be destroyed and criminal elements will exploit the lack of regulation.

“So long as anonymous accounts are permitted, trolling factories will continue to grow and orchestrated harassment will continue.”

The Upper Bann MP has repeatedly campaigned in the past for stronger action to be taken by social media firms in combatting online abuse against women.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate in Westminster Hall last year, she suggested there should be “verification” introduced to tackle virtual offensive messages, particularly directed towards women in public life.