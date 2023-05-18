Diarmuid Gavin’s ‘whimsical’ coronation garden in Newtownabbey to remain permanently

Diarmuid Gavin works on his Coronation Garden at Hazelbank park on the outskirts of Belfast on May 4th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott

A garden designed by Diarmuid Gavin to mark the coronation of King Charles III looks set to remain at a Co Antrim park permanently after being approved by the local council.

Permission has been approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee for the permanent retention of the specially-themed public garden to mark the coronation.

The attraction was created by the celebrity gardener on the site of a disused bowling green at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey.

The 16-metre structure is a three-floor pavilion topped by a crown and provides visitors with a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every 15 minutes.

A planners’ report to the committee notes that the aim is to “create a commemorative garden”.

“The development does not remove any of the existing open space, rather it is thought to enhance the existing area of open space by providing an additional public garden.

“The structure itself mimics and symbolises a royal crown and could be described as ‘regal’ in its design consisting of a bronze and gold colour palette.”

The report states that although the structure is “considerable in height”, there are large mature trees which are of a similar height and act as a “screening barrier” from the roadside and the neighbouring properties and is “deemed to be of an acceptable design and scale” with “no significant loss of residential amenity in this area”.

A Preliminary Ecological Appraisal states the creation of the planted garden will provide “a boost in biodiversity for the local area”.

Due to the height of the structure, consultation was carried out with Belfast City Airport which had no objection.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE moved that the committee accepted the recommendation to approve planning permission, seconded by Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington.

Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan abstained during a vote. Committee Chair, Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Alderman Fraser Agnew MBE remarked: “I wonder why.”

Eight councillors voted in favour with Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Rosie Kinnear voting against.

Mr Gavin previously said it was “an honour” to have been chosen for the botanic project beside Belfast Lough.

“It is a traditional pavilion with a multi-storey structure with an essence of a grandstand,” he said.

“It’s whimsical because it’s a performing garden – it’s fun.”

Gavin has a long-standing relationship with the British monarch, a renowned naturalist, and he wanted the monarch’s passion for the environment reflected in the garden.

Charles wrote to the 2011 Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist earlier this month to wish him all the best with the project, and give his royal approval for the plans for the garden.

Many of the species are native, peat-free and grown locally.

“I’ve been an ambassador in the past for the Prince’s Foundation for the Built Environment so have some knowledge in terms of how he operates,” Dubliner Gavin said. “I’ve been to lots of meetings and dinners over the years and various things with him.