Did skywatchers see UFOs in Northern Ireland, or was it stars in their eyes?

Six incidents of 'flying saucers' logged as popularity of astronomy grows in pandemic

The PSNI received six reports of UFO “sightings” in 2020, including one man who told officers that he had been delivered by UFOs to Bangor Marina in Co Down. (Liam McBurney/PA)

For most people, the coronavirus pandemic will be the defining event of 2020 - unless of course you were given a ride aboard an alien spacecraft and dropped off at Bangor Marina.

There were six alleged extraterrestrial encounters reported to the PSNI this year, two higher than in 2019.

But are the sightings enough to convince experts and UFO enthusiasts alike that the truth is out there?

Freedom of Information figures show that this year's first report came on March 13, which told of a UFO "with many flashing lights making no noise" hovering in the skies above Dunmurry for around 30 minutes.

UFO Graphic

Six days later on March 19 officers were told of a "flying object" in Bangor appearing to resemble solar panels.

On April 3 a call was received about a "UFO going down the Springfield Road", but the police log shows no description was made with this report.

A man contacted police on May 12 claiming to have been delivered to Bangor Marina by a UFO.

No further alien encounters were noted until August 22, when a report stated that three UFOs were spotted flying over Belfast.

September 26 saw the final report, with a caller in the Ballygomartin area of the city saying he had seen six UFOs flying in the sky over his house.

The PSNI said no investigations were conducted in relation to any of the reports.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, said interest in stargazing had rocketed during lockdown.

"About 90% of all reports end up having a straightforward explanation," he said.

"It's the few that don't that are really intriguing. But the guy claiming to be dropped off at Bangor Marina, that's very difficult to explain.

"We often wonder if this is people imagining things, perhaps more of a psychological effect than astronomical.

"But in a population of millions of people, you are going to have a few unusual incidents."

He said factors like the time of day, witnesses or presence of CCTV would normally be the first steps in debunking things.

"I noticed that the PSNI didn't investigate any of these incidents," he added.

"They probably have higher priorities, but you never know."

He said his magazine often received calls from those who were convinced they had seen flying saucers, which could often be explained as being planets, astral fireballs or satellites.

"Mars, for instance, was close to the Earth this year, it was brighter than all the stars in the sky," he explained.

"Then we had Venus appearing in the morning sky.

"Even pilots have been taken in by that, thinking that an aircraft is following them when really it's just the planet Venus."

An increase in space traffic, he added, such as tech billionaire Elon Musk launching thousands of Starlink satellites, had made the night sky busier than ever.

But one confirmed visitor from outer space came in 1969, when a fragment of a meteorite broke off over Sprucefield Police Station and burned through the roof, with a larger fragment landing miles away on farmland.

Recalling a close encounter of his own, Mr Moore added: "I remember when I was a kid in Dublin getting interested in astronomy I saw this very bright star-like object crossing silently over the Wicklow Mountains.

"I knew it was probably a satellite, but I recall feeling physically scared that it might be aliens.

"I don't think I'm a crackpot, but I was impressionable and it did take me a few days to convince myself it was a satellite.

"If that happens to someone who is interested in astronomy, you can only imagine how a normal person would be affected. So that's always brought home to me that you shouldn't ridicule them, you should just try and explain it to them."

Chris McMurray is chairperson of the Northern Ireland UFO Society, a small group of enthusiasts established in 2013 with the aim of promoting awareness of extraterrestrial life.

He said reports of sightings of "unknown aerial phenomena" had increased lately, with the most common places being around the Cavehill and Black Mountain area, as well as the Mourne region.

"A common theme that we notice is that sightings of anomalous lights tend to be seen near certain geographical features, such as the granite mountains and other areas of a crystalline nature," he explained.

"This could be because, as widely accepted by ufologists and paranormal investigators alike, these can help amplify the natural energies of the Earth.

"As for the guy who said he was dropped off at Bangor... I'm not entirely sure what to make of that, to be honest."