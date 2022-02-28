Digging deep: Donations across Northern Ireland flood in for Ukraine refugees

A refugee boy who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine cries at the railway station after arriving to Zahony, Hungary, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

A woman and children who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rest at the railway station in Zahony, Hungary, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Hundreds of people arrive to the train station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 28: German citizen Boris (C) carries his baby Josephine to a train evacuating the population to western regions of Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Josephine was born two days ago from a Ukrainian surogate mother in Kyiv. Margarete and her husband Boris are registered on German embassy's evacuation list. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has heavily impacted Ukraine's booming surrogacy industry, the second country after the United States where families seek surrogacy services. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

A child watches from a train carriage waiting to leave for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Five days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and 500,000 people have been forced to flee their homeland, crossing the borders into Poland, Romania and Moldova.

It has led to a humanitarian crisis, and throughout western Europe, the effort to get aid to those in need has been swift.

Northern Ireland is no different. Across the country, town and villages are beginning to collect essential items to be sent to the refugees who had to leave everything behind to escape the conflict.

Many local collections are feeding into larger groups which plan to have the first shipment of donations on the way across Europe by the end of this week.

With Ukrainian refugees heading for Poland, Northern Ireland’s 30,000-strong Polish population is leading the collection of essential goods and equipment.

Kinga Orkisz is part of a group of Polish people organising a collection in a warehouse on Belfast’s Boucher Road.

She said she has been already been overwhelmed with the response and is now planning to send at least one lorry to Poland every week, so long as supplies are needed.

“My initial idea was to send a few packets to Ukraine. I did not expect so many people to be so helpful,” she said.

“On Sunday, we had around 100 people bring donations.”

The group is running two more collection centres in Belfast and one in Mallusk.

She added: “Ukrainian people have travelled to Poland with one suitcase, or sometimes with nothing. We have already collected two tonnes of clothes but we need more medication, cleaning supplies and food, and nappies for babies.”

In the west of Northern Ireland, Basia Polish Shop was another to quickly get an appeal up and running.

The shop, which has stores in Enniskillen and Strabane, has provided a list of suitable donations across social media channels.

“All the items will be transported to Cavan from where they will be taken to the refugee centre in Rzeszow, Poland,” the shop said.

West Belfast charity Foodstock is planning to send supplies to Ukraine on Friday. The drop-off point from Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm, is at West Belfast Community Response, 150 Andersonstown Road.

Several city centre businesses will be feeding into that collection, among them Horatio Todd’s pub and restaurant in east Belfast.

“We will of course be grabbing a load of items ourselves to bulk it up, but anything you can donate would be much appreciated,” the pub said.

“Bring the stuff to us in Todd’s before Thursday morning. We are going to transport it to Foodstock.”

Monika Rawson, who owns the Smokey Deli in east Belfast, is another who has decided to open up her business as a donation point.

The businesswoman said she was completely overwhelmed with the response after her Facebook post was shared more than 100 times in a couple of hours.

She said: “It’s a lovely response from local people and I have cried all day with the public. Everybody is heartbroken at what is happening.”

The supplies will be driven to Poland this week and Ms Rawson hopes she can continue to collect donations and have them regularly driven over for as long as the conflict lasts.

Londonderry is also doing its bit with drop-off points at Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery, Galaxy Allstars, Pennyburn (4pm-9pm) and Galaxy Allstars Studios Spencer Road (6.30-9pm), with collections until Thursday.

EO’C estate agents at Carlisle Road in the city centre is also taking in donations until to 5pm on Thursday. Glendermott and New Buildings Church of Ireland will also be open on Monday evening 6-9pm and tomorrow, Tuesday afternoon, 1.30-4pm.

The Ulster Unionist Party headquarters in Derry will be taking in donations until Thursday.

CFC Interiors in Campsie and Cookstown is among many businesses supporting the emergency.

The company said: “We will be leaving collection boxes at the front door of our Cookstown and Campsie stores this week (by Wednesday). Collected items will be transferred to Poland as soon as possible.”

In Larne, Thompsons Lighting is asking for donations. Larne Well-Being Hub will be open for donations on Tuesday from 4.30pm-5.30pm and Thursday from 4.30pm-5.30pm, while Spar Viking Lodge will be taking donations until Thursday, March 3, from 6am-midnight. Larne High School ACE Centre is also operating a drop-off collection.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart will be holding a collection point at his office on 95 Main Street until Thursday, March 3 (9:30am-5pm), and at Carrickfergus Cricket Club on Wednesday, March 2, from 6:30-8pm.

In Carrickfergus, there will be collection points at The Courtyard, Scotch Quarter this week from March 1-3, 10am-4pm. Items can also be dropped off at Carrickfergus Child Contact Centre, 13 West Street until Thursday, March 3, 10am-4pm and at The Secret Bookshelf, The Courtyard until Thursday (9am-5pm).

In Newtownabbey, Carnmoney Church is one of the local locations assisting in aid efforts for a large container being sent from Northern Ireland to Romania.

Belvoir and Milltown Community Hub in South Belfast is among many community organisations involved, collecting from Monday to Thursday 9am-9pm at Drumart Square.

In Ballymena, collections are planned at Rockfield Medical Centre and Ballymena North Business and Recreation Centre.

On the north coast, Coleraine Community Rescue Shop, Portstewart Clothing Company and Arcadia Cafe Portrush are all assisting, with collection times of Monday, Tuesday 12.30-2pm, Wednesday 10-4pm and Thursday 9-5pm.

All Country Estates offices (Antrim, Ballyclare, Ballymena and Glengormley) will be serving as emergency collection points during this week, while sporting clubs, including Magherafelt Reds FC in Mid-Ulster, have joined the effort.

The arts community in Belfast is also coming together to support the cause. The Lyric Theatre will be hosting a line-up of Northern Ireland authors reading the words of their fellow writers from Ukraine at 8.30pm Sunday, March 6.

Anyone seeking their local collection point should check social media where details are updated daily.