Direct Government spending could ‘dilute’ local accountability

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council said the development could see London and Belfast funding ‘competing projects’ in the same area.

Direct Government spending which bypasses the Executive could pit London against Stormont in funding similar types of project, the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)

Direct Government spending in Northern Ireland which bypasses the Executive could pit London against Stormont in funding similar types of project, a new fiscal oversight body has warned.

Excluding the devolved administration may also “dilute” local accountability of the expenditure, the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council said.

Stormont parties committed to establishing the council in the New Decade, New Approach deal to restore powersharing.

The purpose of the independent body is to bring greater transparency and independent scrutiny of the region’s public finances.

The council was set up in March and issued its first reports on Tuesday.

In Northern Ireland it is likely to make it harder to align funding with the Executive’s strategic priorities and may even result in the Executive and the UK Government funding competing projects in the same area Northern Ireland Fiscal Council

It highlighted that the UK Government announced new funding in last month’s Spending Review which is either not included in Stormont’s block grant or is ring-fenced within it, giving local ministers no power over how it is spent.

It cited as examples £300,000 announced for the Glens Digital Hub in Cushendall from the first round of the Community Ownership Fund and an additional £70 million funding for the British Business Bank’s programmes in Northern Ireland.

It also highlighted allocations to Northern Ireland related to a number of UK Government funds that have replaced cash from the EU.

This included money for the first round of bids from the Levelling Up Fund, of which £50 million was for projects in Northern Ireland.

The council noted that this cash is paid directly to the projects by the Government, even though it will be spent in devolved areas of responsibility.

It said previous EU funding for similar projects was diverted through the Executive.

“The devolved administrations have already complained that this undermines the devolution settlement,” said the council.

“In Northern Ireland it is likely to make it harder to align funding with the Executive’s strategic priorities and may even result in the Executive and the UK Government funding competing projects in the same area.

“This is especially true in the absence of an agreed Executive Programme for Government.

“Routeing the funds in this way may also dilute local accountability, visibility and the scrutiny functions of the Northern Ireland Audit Office and Public Accounts Committee.”

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council will conduct an annual assessment of the Executive’s plans to balance its budget, examine the ongoing sustainability of departmental finances, and assess the effectiveness of long-term efficiency measures.

The council said the three-year UK Spending Review gave Stormont a rare chance to set a local budget on a multi-year basis, after seven successive single-year budgets.

It said that should provide a “relatively stable and predictable financial foundation for longer-term planning and reform”.

However, it added that the multi-party coalition “hampers the reallocation of resources as policy priorities change”.

REPRO FREE23/11/21: Executive has golden opportunity for reforming Budget, says NI Fiscal Council.Pictured is Sir Robert Chote, Chair of the NI Fiscal Council as they published their first major outputs – an assessment of the Spending Review’s implications for Stormont and a reference guide to NI’s public finances. Picture: Michael Cooper

The chairman of the council is Sir Robert Chote, who brings a wealth of experience to the post.

He chaired the UK Office of Budget Responsibility for a decade and is chairman of the external advisory group of the Irish Parliamentary Budget Office.

He said the Executive has a “golden opportunity” to strike a “reforming budget”.

“You might argue that there could have been more long-term thinking even in the absence of a multi-year block grant settlement, but there is certainly opportunity for it now,” he said.

“The immediate challenge for the parties is to agree a shared set of priorities for the Draft Budget – in practice, what proportion of the additional resources provided in the Spending Review to devote to health and then which objectives to prioritise thereafter.”

As well as an assessment of the implications of the Spending Review, the council has also produced a guide to public expenditure process in Northern Ireland, outlining where the money comes from, where it goes, how it is managed, and how it is legislated for and reported on.

The guide highlights that the Executive is responsible for spending almost 90% of public finances in Northern Ireland – a much higher proportion than the administrations in England and Wales.

It says the region raises less in tax and relies more on grants from the UK Government than the Scottish and Welsh Governments, noting that there has been more devolution of tax-raising powers in those two regions.

The Executive raises less than £1 in every £20 of Northern Ireland’s tax revenue, almost all from regional rates.

In 2019/20, around £30 billion of public money was spent in Northern Ireland, which was 3.4% of overall spending in the UK.

In the same year the region contributed almost £20 billion from taxes and other sources – 2.4% of the UK total.

Northern Ireland’s population represented 2.8% of the UK population at that time.

The document notes that “relatively high public spending and relatively low revenues” means that Northern Ireland runs a larger implicit budget deficit per person than Scotland, Wales and England (all nine regions within England).

“This has been the case for at least the past 20 years,” the report said.

Public expenditure in Northern Ireland is split between Annually Managed Expenditure (AME) and Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL).

AME expenditure includes demand-led spend on pensions and social security benefits while DEL, which is delivered through the Treasury’s block grant, covers day-to-day spending on public services and capital investment.

The council said the Spending Review will see this year’s block grant of £15.9 billion (which was inflated by Government pandemic supports) drop to £14.8 billion in 2022/23 before rising again to £15.2 billion.

It added: “The Northern Ireland Finance Minister (Conor Murphy) has argued that the Spending Review settlement is not as large as he would have liked. But it is larger than most observers would have expected.”

Another initiative established through New Decade, New Approach is the Northern Ireland Fiscal Commission.

That body is examining the potential for Northern Ireland to utilise more revenue-raising powers in the future.

Responding to the council’s reports, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “While the British Government’s Spending Review hasn’t delivered the spending power we had hoped for, I agree with the Fiscal Council that it provides a real opportunity for longer-term planning.

“This Budget will set the Executive’s spending plans for the next three years. Tough choices may be needed to ensure adequate funding is given to our priority of health. We must use this opportunity to invest in reform.”

Mr Murphy continued: “Within the Fiscal Council response they recognise that the British Government’s decision to bypass the Executive when it comes to replacement of EU funds could dilute local accountability and scrutiny.

“Alongside my counterparts in other Devolved Administrations I have consistently pressed for the devolution settlement to be respected.”