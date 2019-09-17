Director admits Newcastle nursing home safety charge

The director of a Co Down nursing home has pleaded guilty to a health and safety offence.

Appearing yesterday at Downpatrick Crown Court on behalf of Slieve Dhu Ltd, which manages a nursing home on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle, Micheal Rodgers entered a guilty plea to the single count against the defendant company of failing to ensure the health and safety of a non- employee.

The facts surrounding the charges were not opened in court during yesterday's brief arraignment.

However, the offence relates that Slieve Dhu Ltd "failed to conduct your undertaking in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that persons not in your employment who may be affected thereby were not exposed to risks".

Following the guilty plea, defence QC Frank O'Donoghue told Judge Geoffrey Millar QC: "We feel that the best way forward would be to put the matter in for review in the next couple of weeks and see how we are progressing to narrow the issues."

The judge said he would list the case on October 3 "to see if there's been an accommodation for the basis of plea or whether further adjudication by the court is required".