Disabled Newtownards woman settles case against cinema group

Payout: Leah Batchelor was told her CEA card could not be used for the first two weeks of a new film release

A Co Down woman has received a £1,500 payout after settling a disability discrimination case against a cinema group.

Leah Batchelor took the action against IMC Cinemas after difficulties using her CEA card, a UK-wide scheme for people with disabilities.

IMC Cinemas has changed its policy following the case.

Ms Batchelor (30), from Newtownards, is a wheelchair user and requires the support of another person to help with her needs when in social settings.

She often visits IMC Cinema Newtownards and uses a CEA Card, which allows a complimentary ticket for her supporting person when she buys a full price ticket for herself.

In November 2019 her father, Tom, tried to purchase tickets for Frozen 2 on her behalf using her CEA card.

But he was advised the CEA card could not be used for the first two weeks of a new film release.

Mr Batchelor challenged this, providing an email from CEA which confirmed there were no restrictions on when the card could be used.

He was advised that until the regional manager responded, all they could offer were two of their cheapest priced tickets.

In settling the case, IMC Cinemas agreed to implement the CEA scheme across all of their cinemas in Northern Ireland within six weeks of each cinema opening.

The group currently have five cinema complexes across Northern Ireland.

Ms Batchelor said: "I love going to the cinema and the IMC in Newtownards has really good facilities for disabled people, I look forward to it.

"Like most other people I want to see films when they are released and not two or three weeks later when I already know what the plot of the film is," she added.

"My CEA card is invaluable to me. It allows me to attend the cinema just like everyone else by providing a complimentary ticket for my supporting person as I'm unable to go alone due to my disability. I'm delighted my case has been settled. I couldn't have wished for a better outcome, now everyone with a disability who has a CEA card will be able to use it to watch all the new films as they are released."

The case was settled with the support of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

Mary Kitson from the Equality Commission said Ms Batchelor's experience highlighted important lessons.

"Leah's experience highlights the proactive duty within the Disability Discrimination Act which requires service providers to consider what adjustments they can make to their services to ensure that people with a disability can access them," she said.

"For businesses who need support or guidance in making these decisions, the Commission's 'Every Customer Counts' initiative provides resources which can help them make their service or business more accessible to people with a disability."

IMC Cinemas was contacted for comment.