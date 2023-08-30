Disabled OAP’s assault ordeal on Belfast bus after a night out at the theatre

Co Down woman attacked by young couple who had been on same coach home from city

Heather Kelly says the experience will not put her off returning to the theatre (Pic: Peter Morrison)

Heather Kelly at her home in Banbridge (Picture by Peter Morrison)

A pensioner has been left with recurring headaches and has trouble sleeping after being assaulted by two people on a bus from Belfast to Newry earlier this month.

Heather Kelly (68) had been attending a performance of The Rocky Horror Show at the Grand Opera House and was on her way home at the time.

The Banbridge woman had been boarding the bus when a younger couple became verbally abusive. When the bus arrived in Banbridge she was assaulted by the pair.

She was knocked to the ground and sustained bruising to her face, as well as having her phone smashed.

Ms Kelly, who is registered disabled, said: “I have a walking stick, but I don’t like to use it because it makes me feel like an old woman.

“If I had it that night, I would have been down and he would have been down on top of me only I had one free hand to fend him off.

“Then he said I’d hurt his arm. The language was absolute filth — everything under the sun.

“I got out of the bus as best I could and the young man took my phone and smashed it.

“The left side of my face was badly bruised, she punched me on the nose.

“I was lucky my nose wasn’t broken.

“Since then I’ve been getting bad headaches and have trouble sleeping.

“I’ve been to the local doctors who have both made notes about my condition.

“I’m more angry than anything else, though, that these two are getting away with this.”

She added she was disappointed police had yet to contact the taxi firm that transported the couple from the scene.

She was also critical of Translink’s response to the incident.

The PSNI said: “Police in Banbridge are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault and attempted theft at Banbridge bus station on Saturday August 12.

“A report was received at 8.35pm that a 68-year-old woman had been punched in the face by a female while exiting a bus. While getting off the bus, a man then attempted to take her mobile phone. The man subsequently dropped the phone and made off.

“The male suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, with brown hair, of tall build.

“The woman is also described as being in her mid-20s and was wearing a red blouse and of medium build.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been on the bus or captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1641 12/08/23.”

Translink said: “The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority.

“We are aware of an incident involving passengers using a Goldliner 238 service on Saturday evening 12th August and an investigation is under way.

“We are assisting PSNI with their enquiries including provision of CCTV.”

Ms Kelly admitted the ordeal had left her wary about using public transport.

She said: “I’m going back to the Opera House in September.

“I’m a bit apprehensive, to tell you the truth, but I’m going to go anyway.

“I don’t see why I should be confined to the house because of these two thugs.

“I love the Opera House, and if there is something good on I’ll go as often as I can.

“I was at The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was very appropriate as it turned out.

“The Opera House is a great pleasure for me.

“It’s a great atmosphere. I love it, I’ve been going since I was 18, and this won’t put me off.”