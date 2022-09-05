Disabled visitors to Co Antrim golf course to have buggy access

Disabled visitors to the golf course at Allen Park in Antrim will have improved access to the green thanks to the provision of buggies.

A report to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Operations Committee, which meets on Monday evening, indicates that two electric motorised golf buggies have been purchased by the local authority for public use on the course.

The report says that this will “facilitate access to the course more readily for those with mobility/disability issues”.

It is proposed that a rate for their use at the nine-hole and 18-hole courses at £10 and £20 will be charged respectively.

Allen Park, at Castle Road, covers an area of approximately 143 acres which has the addition of three man-made lakes. It also features a 20-bay driving range.

Meanwhile, 15 locations within the borough have been approved for the On-street Residential Charging Scheme (ORCS) for electric vehicle charge points for inclusion in a joint application with other local authorities in Northern Ireland.

Each location was subject to initial review by the Department for Infrastructure and NIE Networks for suitability. Seventy-five per cent of funding will be provided by the UK Government’s Department of Transport and the remaining 25 per cent by the Department for Infrastructure.

Councillors were told that once installed, charges will be levied for use and that the operation of the charge points, including tariff setting and maintenance, will be undertaken by a third party contractor for the entire network of 124 chargers. which is expected to cost in the region of approximately £1.35m to have them up and running by next June.