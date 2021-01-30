Disabled woman's despair as Carrick arson latest incident in hate campaign

A Carrickfergus woman says she is afraid for her life after her front door was set on fire earlier this month while she was in bed as part of a long-standing campaign against her.

Pauline Acton (64) was trapped inside the house during the incident in which a man smashed the window of the door.

Ms Acton, who is disabled, said her Quarry Cottages property had been targeted before.

Windows have been smashed three times over the past year while a car belonging to her and one belonging to her daughter have also been destroyed in arson attacks, after which she suffered a stroke. "I can hardly walk, I can hardly breathe, I have heart disease," she said.

"When you finish off your life and they're starting now to burn you alive, it's horrendous.

"I already had a brother burned alive in the Troubles."

Ms Acton said the campaign, which involves loyalist paramilitaries and others, also saw a gas cylinder placed against her door, after which she was forced to leave her home.

£45,000 damage has also been caused to her roof.

This has not been repaired because workers were threatened by paramilitary thugs.

Ms Acton spoke to the Belfast Telegraph following the latest incident.

"I have no choice, I have to live. The door is still smashed up and it's all singed," she said.

"Every day I'm really nervous. I lock my gates."

The grandmother said her income from cottages and land she owns in the area had been destroyed during the campaign of "pure hate".

"I've never been in trouble in my life," she said.

"I've had to put my house up for sale, but when people come to view it they're warned off. I own a couple of cottages and the surrounding land."

Her financial prospects have now been "completely and utterly destroyed, it's been horrendous", she added.

"There's no way anyone could survive all this, it's just awful. I'm a pensioner and at my age I shouldn't have to go through this."

The PSNI said it was aware of ongoing issues in the area and was continuing to investigate.

It said a 28-year-old man was arrested following a report of criminal damage and arson after the incident on January 17. He had been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police said: "Shortly after 8.20am, it was reported to police that damage was caused to the front door of a house in the area.

"It was reported that a substance was poured onto the doorstep of the property and was set alight.

"During this time the door was kicked a number of times, and caused damage to the window of the front door. The fire was extinguished as a result of the door being kicked during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries."

Police are continuing to appeal for information in relation to this incident and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 385 17/01/21.