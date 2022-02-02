‘Disappointing’ Edwin Poots has not ‘accepted’ South Down candidate selection, claims party colleague Sammy Wilson

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has claimed it is “disappointing” his party colleague Edwin Poots has not “accepted” a decision by the party to select Diane Forsythe as the candidate for South Down.

The East Antrim MP broke ranks from his other party colleagues in revealing his view that Ms Forsythe is “by far the best candidate”.

Mr Wilson also said she is “both the party officers and the party leader’s choice for South Down”, his comments coming after Mr Poots had earlier claimed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had “encouraged” him to stand in the seat last week and said he agreed to “take a political risk” to help the party.

On Friday night party officers selected Diane Forsythe as the candidate for South Down in what has been seen as a blow to Mr Poots, who wanted to switch to the constituency from Lagan Valley.

Current South Down MLA Jim Wells claimed the officers from the DUP’s South Down Association, including himself, have “unanimously endorsed Edwin Poots as their Assembly candidate”.

In a statement on Wednesday evening however, Mr Wilson said any challenge to the decision would “not result in Edwin replacing Diane” in South Down.

“All across the constituency, her selection has been positively received. As someone who is well connected locally and is passionate about her home area, we were delighted to endorse a candidate of Diane’s calibre,” he said.

“Diane is both the Party Officers and the Party Leader’s choice for South Down. Even her political opponents have admitted that she is the best candidate the DUP could have put forward.

“It is disappointing that Edwin has not accepted this decision, especially because he has a seat of his own which he is free to contest and there are other vacant places available which he could have chosen and is still free to choose if he so wished.

“Any executive challenge would not result in Edwin replacing Diane as the candidate in South Down. The matter would simply be deferred to those officers and the leader, who have already expressed their view on who is the best candidate.”