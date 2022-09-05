‘Disappointing’ or ‘as good a person as any’: What the Belfast public thinks of Liz Truss as the next PM

Liz Truss may have been loudly cheered by Conservative members as the result was announced at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on Monday, but in Belfast the reaction was less enthusiastic.

In the city centre, there was a decidedly mixed reaction as news broke that she would be the next prime minister.

Phillip Jackson (34) was unhappy with the result.

He said: “I think it’s terrible. I don’t think either of them is a good choice and I don’t think she’s got a plan. Or, if she does have a plan, it’s a terrible one, in terms of pushing up inflation, spending money, taxes.”

Asked if Ms Truss’s appointment would help to get ministers back into Stormont, he said: “I don’t know what they’re waiting for. They’re pushing on with scrapping the protocol, yet they don’t seem to be moving on it.”

Mr Jackson continued: “What nobody seems to be talking about is what are schools going to do with the energy stuff? How are they going to pay for schools?”

Jim Ingram (50) had a more positive outlook.

“Honestly, I don’t watch or listen to the news, because it’s never anything but bad at the moment. But, in the past, female prime ministers have done well for us, in my opinion.”

Jim Ingram

He said: “Nobody would want to be prime minister at the minute, I imagine. I don’t know why anybody would be fighting for that position. From what I’m told, she’s as good a person as any.”

Simon Worthington (30) said: “I think I would have preferred Rishi Sunak because he had been in post as the chancellor.”

However, he didn’t have much faith in either candidate, adding: “I don’t think either of them are particularly good options. I don’t think either of them have the average person’s interests in mind.”

Simon Worthington

He added: “I think Liz Truss has gone through a lot of change, in terms of her policies, and I think that’s been exposed a lot in the media. We’ll look forward, but, yeah, I’m disappointed.”

A controversial character, Ms Truss originally backed remain in the EU referendum; now, she supports Brexit.

Callum Dalloway (30) hasn’t got high hopes for the new PM, saying: “I would say it was an interesting battle, an interesting race between two people who I don’t feel like the majority of people are even voting for. More so people in Northern Ireland, because, obviously, the Conservative Party doesn’t run here.”

Callum Dalloway

He also felt that Ms Truss had switched positions on too many issues: “I think it’ll be interesting to see whether she manages to pick a side of the things that she talks about — because she’s a little bit of a turner, isn’t she? I’m not filled with hope and joy.”

His mum, Susan Dalloway (53), added: “I’m not really thrilled. To be honest, they all sing out of the same hymn book.”

Susan Dalloway

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson will travel to Scotland to meet the Queen and officially resign. Ms Truss will then be asked to form a government, with a Cabinet, including a new Northern Ireland Secretary, expected to be appointed that night.