Disappointment after confirmation Clipper Round the World Yacht Race not returning to Derry in 2024

The Clipper yacht Bermuda passes the Foyle Bridge during a previous stop in the city - Martin McKeown

A local Derry councillor has expressed disappointment following confirmation the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will not be returning to the city next year.

The race, which sees teams travel tens of thousands of nautical miles around the world and stop at various cities, has long been a regular staple of the Londonderry events calendar.

Over 120,000 spectators gathered across the city over the festival’s inaugural celebration in 2012.

In 2016, the race coinciding with the Foyle Maritime Festival and brought with it a £3.5 million boost to the economy as hotel occupancy peaked at a record 97%, with over 163,000 visitors in the city.

Records were broken once again when the race returned in 2018, with a whopping 211,000 visitors making their way into the city.

However, the council confirmed while discussions took place with race organisers for Derry to be a host port next year, this did not materialise.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney described there being “real disappointment in Derry”.

"The five visits to our city by the fleet have been major events and have helped grow our Maritime Festival to the point where it attracts thousands of visitors to our city every year,” he added.

“It’s important that we don’t let this hinder the growth of the festival and the SDLP will work with council to determine how we can still make it a huge success even without serving as a clipper stop.

"I hope that we will continue our close relationship with the yacht race in the hopes of welcoming the Clipper fleet back to our city in the near future.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane said: "The city is one of the longest-running host ports on the race's schedule having hosted the stopover on five separate occasions.

"It is widely regarded as the highlight of the crews' 11 month trek around the planet.

"Council will now work on ways to build on the Maritime Festival's success with a new narrative that retains the event's international profile and builds on the positive impact it has had on the local economy."

The SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin added: “The regular visits of the Clipper fleet to Derry and the establishment of the Maritime Festival have been a huge boost to our local economy, attracting large numbers of visitors to the city and generating millions in revenue.

"It’s important that we build on this success and focus on the rich maritime history that exists right across this area to grow the festival and our tourism offering.

“Taking part in the round the world yacht race has played a key role in establishing Derry as a major events destination that is known around the world for events like our yearly Halloween festival. We have proven time and time again that our city offers an unforgettable experience to visitors and I hope that we will keep working to attract major events to Derry.”