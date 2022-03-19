Disappointment as Armagh fails to make UK City of Culture 2025 shortlist

Armagh has failed to make the UK City of Culture 2025 shortlist.

A campaign to make Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon the UK City of Culture has ended in disappointment.

It was not one of the four entries to make it through to the final stage.

The news was announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Friday night.

The ABC25 bid was aimed at making Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon the City of Culture in 2025. The title had previously been won by Londonderry in 2013.

The four successful cities to make it through are Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “Although we are disappointed this morning, we are thrilled to have been part of this exciting journey.

“By bidding for City of Culture we have experienced so much positivity locally, nationally and internationally, that I am confident the vision behind ABC25 will progress into the future.

“As a council, we are committed to securing further investment to continue our bold ambition for the borough - to profile and celebrate our people, our place and our story on an international stage.

“I want to thank the bid team and everyone who supported us on this journey - the organisations, the businesses, our partners, and of course our amazing community. I am confident our borough will achieve many great things in the future – we have much to look forward to and I know our story will prevail.”

Mr Barr said the bidding process has highlighted the unique qualities of the borough on a national stage and positively rejuvenated civic interest, and pride

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had made a "superb bid to be the UK City of Culture 2025”.

“I hope their involvement in the process leaves a lasting cultural legacy in this fantastic region to help bring increased tourism, spark people’s creativity and create jobs,” he said.