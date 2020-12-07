Disappointment voiced over delay to landmark domestic abuse legislation

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the latest stage of the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill had to be postponed for further work.

Disappointment has been voiced after a delay to a landmark bill designed to strengthen Northern Ireland’s domestic abuse legislation.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said further work is needed on aspects around legal aid in the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill before it can proceed to the next stage in the Stormont Assembly.

She told the Assembly that while “good progress” has been made with the bill working with the Justice Committee, further work is needed over the financial implications of legal aid.

Justice minister Naomi Long (NI Assembly/PA)

Ms Long said she had intended to bring forward a number of amendments to the bill on Monday around strengthening how the offence would operate and protections for victims.

But the minister said she had been left with “no choice” but to postpone further consideration of the bill after committee chairman Paul Givan (DUP) “refused to give assurances” he would not move amendment 15 around legal aid.

“There are potentially significant financial ramifications for the Executive from the amendments on legal aid,” she told MLAs.

“At the end of last week I was made aware of the Treasury’s budget guidance would put the entire cost of doing something that has repercussive implications for other parts of the UK on to the Northern Ireland block grant.

“These issues would normally be examined on the date addressed during policy development and economic appraisal processes for any new policy.

“However, due to the way the legal aid provisions were added into the bill via member amendment of consideration stage, that due diligence was not to be completed.”

Ms Long warned: “The impact on the executive’s budget is potentially catastrophic – this would be RHI on steroids.”

The minister added that she, as well as stakeholders, were disappointed that the bill would not be completed by the end of this year as she had intended.

Mr Givan responded in the Assembly, accusing Ms Long of a “shameful course of action”, adding it had been a “committee amendment, not a Paul Givan amendment”, and he could “not act unilaterally when the committee has reached a decision”.

“This is an abuse of the democratic process and caught in the middle of this are victims of domestic abuse, and that is what makes it all the more despicable,” he said.

“The minister should be moving the further consideration stage, it is for this Assembly to then decide whether or not it votes for amendments that are put forward.

“But the actions of the minister today, I think do not bode well for the way in which she has conducted herself in respect of this piece of legislation.”

Ms Long hit back saying there is “nothing disorderly or disrespectful in what I have been forced to do today in respect of this bill”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Women’s Aid expressed disappointment at the delay.

The organisation tweeted: “Very disappointed that the Bill will not be proceeding today, money is important but so are the lives of those living with domestic violence and abuse.”