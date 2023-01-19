Disarming PSNI officers ‘utter madness’: ex-RUC Special Branch chief Jim Gamble

Former RUC man says officers must be allowed to keep their guns until terrorism is defeated

It would be “utter madness” to disarm the police while the threat of dissident republican violence still exists, a former senior officer has warned.

Ex-RUC Special Branch chief Jim Gamble said that while it was right to continually review the use of firearms, their removal should not be considered until Northern Ireland was on a par with the rest of the UK in terms of threats to police safety.

His comments came after a Policing Board report raised questions about the need for all officers to carry handguns, given the lower security threat and the fact that the police “very rarely” fired weapons.

“I think it’s right that you continually review the situation, but we had the New IRA statement at the turn of the year about their ongoing commitment to use violence, and the police become the easy target for that,” said Mr Gamble, who also worked in London as deputy director of the National Crime Squad, where he was the lead on firearms.

“Let’s not forget when Lyra McKee was cruelly murdered that the gunman was in fact aiming at police.

“Until we are in a similar situation to the rest of the UK, when people aren’t going out with the intent to murder police officers, it would be utter madness to disarm them and take away the deterrence factor that represents.

“The low number of cases when they [firearms] have been discharged, and the low number of times when weapons have been drawn, indicates training has been effective and [that guns are ] being used in a proportionate manner, which is what the law requires.

“I’d be shocked if any member of the Policing Board felt they would be fulfilling their duty of care by disarming police officers who they know to be at risk.

“I would love to discuss with whatever member of the Policing Board thinks this is sensible why they think so and why they would be willing to put any officer under their umbrella of care at risk.”

Police Federation chairman Liam Kelly said the report showed “scant regard for officer health and safety”.

“What the board appears to be advocating would potentially see more officers attacked and seriously hurt,” he added.

“Day and daily, both on and off duty, our officers are being targeted. They must have the ability to defend themselves.”

Unionist politicians also criticised the proposal.

“The human rights review of the PSNI’s use of force is a document riddled with dangerous naivety, particularly in its opposition of officers being armed,” said TUV leader Jim Allister.

“The reality, rather than the aspirational wishful thinking of the report, is that day and daily there persists a terrorist threat from the IRA in its various guises.

“No one would be more delighted than the terrorist and violent criminal gangs to see police officers disarmed.

“The report wholly fails to deal with the deterrent effect of the police being armed.

“When terrorists and others know the police are armed, they must factor in the threat to themselves.

“If they know they are unarmed, then their liberty to operate and perform their murder missions is rendered much more risk-free. Yet here we have this woke report advocating making police officers easier targets.”

DUP Policing Board member Trevor Clarke MLA added: “Police officers in Northern Ireland not only face the rigours of a difficult and demanding job, but do so under a level of threat to their personal safety not experienced anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

“As they seek to keep us safe, the least we can offer them is an ability to protect themselves should they come under attack.

“Firearms provide not just protection, but also provide a deterrent to anyone who might attack police officers.

“This shouldn’t be taken forward as some kind of PR exercise or wishful thinking about the environment we all hope can be achieved in the future.

“At the turn of the year, dissident republicans restated their intentions to carry out acts of violence, and until that threat has been removed, officers deserve protection against it.”

However, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland programme director Patrick Corrigan welcomed the proposal, which he said could “end the routine arming of police officers in Northern Ireland”, and “the reduction in the security threat level which makes it possible”.

He added: “Having specially trained and authorised firearms officers who provide an armed response where it is reasonable, proportionate and lawful to do so would bring the PSNI more into line with policing in the rest of the UK and Ireland.”