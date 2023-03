Former chairman of gymnastics club where ‘culture of fear’ coach worked accuses authorities of ignoring critical report into her behaviour

‘Culture of fear’: Arlene Hunsdale with British Gymnasts Jennifer Pinches and Hannah Whelanand former First Minister Peter Robinson, who was on a visit to the premises

The former chairman of a Co Down gymnastics club believes a number of national governing bodies ignored the findings of the club’s internal investigation into its coach, who was found guilty of gross misconduct.